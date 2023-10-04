The Miami Marlins knew that they had to stifle the Philadelphia Phillies' imposing lineup going into the MLB playoffs, but actually executing such a game plan is a completely different matter. There was no upset to be had in Citizens Bank Park Tuesday night, as the home team performed as advertised.

Trea Turner and Nick Castellanos led the way to the 4-1 victory in Game 1 of the National Wild Card round, notching two hits each. But Philly put forth a complete offensive effort, one that matched an impressive team record.

“The Phillies had 9 players with a hit in tonight's win,” ESPN Stats & Info posted on X. “That is tied for their most in a playoff game in franchise history.” With teams like the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers failing to live up to the hype in their respective Wild Card openers, Rob Thomson's crew deserves credit for meeting its standard on the October stage.



Of course, the Phillies have been here before. They reached the World Series from the same position they are currently in, so the moment should not be too big for them. Alec Bohm got things rolling in the third inning, recording an RBI double off Marlins' Jesus Luzardo. Bryson Stott and Cristian Pache padded the lead in the following inning and Castellanos tacked on another insurance run in the eighth. Zack Wheeler held up his end and then some on the mound.

The mixture of stars and complimentary players like Pache producing is what makes Philly so dangerous in the MLB playoffs. Even scarier, is that this team might actually have more offensive firepower in the tank. Miami certainly hopes not, as it tries to survive in Wednesday's Game 2.