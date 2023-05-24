A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Trea Turner could be finally turning things around at the plate for him in his first season with the Philadelphia Phillies after belting out a clutch two-run home run in the ninth inning of Wednesday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at home.

Turner’s blast allowed the Phillies to tie the game at 5-5. Philadelphia would take care of business in the 10th inning with a game-winning RBI single by Alec Bohm.

Trea Turner delivers in the clutch. 💪 pic.twitter.com/RxHZigIqAW — MLB (@MLB) May 24, 2023

After the game, Trea Turner revealed that his mom booed him following a strikeout in the contest, but he definitely made up for it with that huge 404-foot home run.

Trea Turner said even his mom was booing him after his strikeout today. pic.twitter.com/22IFU12dOG — Tim Kelly (@TimKellySports) May 24, 2023

Trea Turner entered Wednesday’s game against the Diamondbacks just 1-for-8 with two strikeouts in the series’ first two legs. His struggles on offense have been a source of frustration among Phillies fans, further highlighted by the team’s slow start, but his performance on Wednesday offers hope that he’s finally starting to right the ship.

Strikeouts have been a problem this season so far for Turner, who, prior to his arrival in Philadelphia, had never posted a strikeout rate in a season higher than 18.5 percent since playing his first year in the majors in 2015 with the Washington Nationals. Going into the series finale versus the Diamondbacks, Trea Turner had a high 26.9 percent strikeout rate.

So far in the 2023 MLB regular season, Trea Turner is batting .250 with a .295 on-base percentage and .392 slugging percentage. He also now has five home runs and 13 RBI.

Turner signed a massive $300 million, 11-year deal with the Phillies last December.