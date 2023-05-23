The Philadelphia Phillies did not expect the beginning of Trea Turner’s 11-year stay to start off this poorly. The Phillies are 22-25 and their prized free agent signing from last offseason hasn’t lived up to expectations.

“Honestly, I probably haven’t played this bad in my entire career,” Turner said.

Turner’s numbers aren’t terrible for a fringe starter or a reliable utility guy. For a player that the Phillies handed $300 million to though, his performance is concerning.

The biggest concern is Turner’s strikeout numbers. Throughout his career Turner has been as reliable a leadoff hitter as you can find, thanks in large part to his low swing and miss rate. He has 56 strikeouts in 46 games with the Phillies this season. He didn’t reach that number until game 68 in 2022.

A career on-base machine too (.352 career OBP), Turner has been on base at just over a 30 percent clip this season.

Turner, as any baseball player should, knows that the sport comes with its ebbs and flows. There’s not going to be a home run or a strikeout in every at-bat. Every plate appearance is different with each one having a unique impact on the game. That can make things difficult at times, as Turner can attest.

“That’s the most frustrating part. I’ll be so lost and then I’ll feel great and then I’ll be so lost. That pisses me off. I hate that,” Turner said.

With barely two months gone in the season, things can and probably will get better for Trea Turner and the Phillies. It’s hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel sometimes when the going gets tough though.