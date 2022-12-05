By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Trea Turner signed an 11-year, $300 million dollar deal with the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. Turner’s contract with the Phillies also reunites him with former Washington Nationals teammate Bryce Harper. MLB Twitter had no shortage of reactions to Turner’s contract and reunion with Harper.

Jayson Stark explained Philadelphia’s Trea Turner free agency approach on Twitter.

“The #Phillies strategy with Turner was very similar to how they approached the Bryce Harper talks in 2019. They proposed a lower AAV over more years to give them more flexibility to build a roster around both players. Both were open to that structure. Obviously!”

One fan offered a brutally honest reaction to the Turner news.

“Wait I’m confused… Why didn’t Bryce Harper’s contract prevent the Phillies from signing other free agents????????”

Mark Zuckerman put the Phillies’ Bryce Harper and Trea Turner mega deals in perspective.

“So, the Phillies are now paying Bryce Harper $242 million through 2031 and Trea Turner $300 million through 2033.”

Another fan congratulated the Phillies while expressing a Los Angeles Dodgers opinion.

“The Phillies will be paying Trea Turner $27.27 million every year for his age 30 through 40 seasons. Props to them for spending big to go even more all-in — and they’re going to be really, really good next season — but I’m glad the Dodgers didn’t make that deal.”

MLB’s Cut4 shared the first look at Trea Turner in a Phillies uniform.

The Phillies certainly made a giant splash with this move. After reaching the World Series in 2022, it is clear that they want to win the Fall Classic in 2023.