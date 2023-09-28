Philadelphia Phillies fans held their breath in Spring Training when first baseman Rhys Hoskins went down with what was diagnosed as a torn ACL. With the regular season coming to a close, there is no return in sight. However, if the Phils do make a deep run again, Hoskins could potentially make an appearance in say, the World Series.

Hoskins has been taking batting practice this week at Citizens Bank Park and Rob Thomson hinted at the possibility of the slugger featuring in some capacity if Philadelphia does get back to the Fall Classic for the second year in a row.

Via the WIP Morning Show:

“I think there is (a chance). This guy's making a lot of progress. Now, he's gotta go through a lot more testing with the training staff and with the doctors, but he is now hitting on the field. He's taking 75, 80, 85 swings a day. He ran the bases the other day. He's really making a lot of progress, and it's really remarkable to think that we do have a chance to have him back, maybe by the World Series. It's not out of the question. It would still be ahead of schedule, I would say, but I don't think it's out of the question.”

It really is remarkable, as Thomson said. I mean, Rhys Hoskins injured his knee just over five months ago. That's a lightning-quick recovery. Like the manager said though, he's still got some work to do. Regardless, it would be a huge boost for Philadelphia if he is available to even DH or pinch hit in the World Series.

The Phillies head into the postseason as the top NL Wild Card seed after clinching on Tuesday.