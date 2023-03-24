The Philadelphia Phillies‘ worst fears have been confirmed. Rhys Hoskins has torn his ACL, reports Phillies beat writer Matt Gelb.

Hoskins went down with a non-contact injury and was carted off of the field in a spring training game against the Detroit Tigers. It was a routine ground ball hit by Tigers’ Austin Meadows that ended up being the worst case scenario for Hoskins and the Phillies.

After last year’s playoff heroics, the Phillies have to be devastated to lose Hoskins for the season. Hoskins hit four home-runs in the 2022 NLCS against the San Diego Padres, the most by a Phillies player in team history. This was after his legendary home-run and bat flip against the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hoskins overall was coming off of a strong season for Philadelphia. He appeared in 156 games with 30 bombs and 81 runs scored. He ended the year on a hot-streak at the plate that helped the 87-75 Phillies secure a wild card spot in the National League playoffs.

Without Hoskins, the Phillies will have their work cut out for them this season. They will already be starting the season without star Bryce Harper as he recovers from Tommy John surgery he had after the World Series. Free agent signing Josh Harrison was already expected to fill a utility role on the roster, but will most likely be a regular player now.

Hoskins will hope for a seamless surgery and full recovery heading into next season. He is scheduled to be a free agent, so he can only hope the torn ACL doesn’t derail the future of his career too much.