‘Zero breathing room’: Nick Castellanos applauds Phillies’ wild crowd after Game 3 World Series win over Astros

4,746 days. That’s how long Philadelphia Phillies fans had to wait for the next World Series game at Citizens Bank Park. Needless to say, they brought all the energy and the team didn’t disappoint, spanking the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 3 on Tuesday night.

Following the victory, outfielder Nick Castellanos applauded the Philly crowd for their electric atmosphere. Via NBC Sports Philadelphia:

“The energy and the atmosphere here is second to none,” the Phillies slugger said. “The only thing I can compare it to is a European soccer game. It’s tough to play here. I can’t imagine what it’s like for the Astros right now. They just really have zero breathing room and that’s a good thing.”

Quite the comparison, but accurate. European soccer is on another level and Citizens Bank wasn’t far off that Tuesday. The entire city was rocking for the excitement of the Phillies being in the World Series and it clearly ignited them. For any opponent, it’s not an easy environment to play in.

Philadelphia slugged five home runs in this contest, absolutely torching Astros starter Lance McCullers. He allowed all five bombs, the most by any pitcher in Fall Classic history. The righty only lasted 4.1 innings.

Also, Castellanos made yet another game-changing sliding grab in the top of the first inning, robbing leadoff hitter Jose Altuve of a hit. If that ball lands, it could potentially be a whole different game. From the get-go, all 45,712 fans were fired up.

It’s crazy the Phillies are just two wins away from winning the World Series and they’ll have the chance to potentially get it done in front of their passionate fanbase. Aaron Nola takes the hill in Game 4 on Wednesday.