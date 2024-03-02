Nick Castellanos went yard early in the spring training matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins. It was a fantastic home run from the veteran outfielder. However, after rounding the bases he couldn't help but notice the bat boy, his son, slacking on the job. As a result, Castellanos went full dad mode at the plate.
In the bottom of the second, Nick Castellanos hit a home run on a 1-0 count. The run tied the game up, which was great for the Phillies' morale during spring training. But his son totally forgot to retrieve the bat before his father reached home plate.
Nick Castellanos went from work mode to dad mode real quick after this homer 😂 pic.twitter.com/xsaSCLtHHY
— MLB (@MLB) March 2, 2024
He had one job! Oh well. We've all been there before though. I can't be the only one that had a flashback to my own childhood of my father calling me out for being lazy on the job. The kid will learn from it and at the end of the day, it was a funny moment between father and son.
With that said, Castellanos and the Phillies hope to have a big season. They've been one of the best teams in the league for several years now. Philadelphia even made a World Series appearance in 2022 and could do so again this upcoming season. Especially if Nick Castellanos can keep hitting home runs.
Last season, Castellanos finished with a .272 batting average, 29 home runs, and 106 RBIs. He's been a consistent option offensively throughout his career and he should maintain that in 2024. The Phillies should be in the mix for the postseason, but only time will tell once the regular season begins.