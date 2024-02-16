Whit Merrifield signs $8 million contract with Phillies.

The Philadelphia Phillies made a splash signing on Friday after reeling in veteran outfielder, Whit Merrifield to a new contract. This roster is shaping up nicely as they are looking like a true World Series contender.

Merrifield officially signed a one-year $8 million deal to play for the Phillies, according to Foul Territory and confirmed by Jeff Passan of ESPN. It'll be interesting to see where he lines up. But Philadelphia made a great underrated move by signing Whit Merrifield.

“Superutilityman Whit Merrifield and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a one-year, $8 million contract, sources tell ESPN.”

Whitt Merrifield has played eight seasons in the MLB. Throughout his career, he's played for the Kansas City Royals and Toronto Blue Jays. Last season for the Blue Jays, Merrifield recorded a .272 batting average, 11 home runs, and 67 RBIs. He also stole 26 bags, which is something the Phillies can use next season.

His versatility on the field will make him an intriguing option for the Phillies. He can play anywhere in the outfield and has played in the infield before as well. Merrifield should be a solid consistent option in the field and at the plate, which is great news for Philadelphia.

The Phillies have one of the more well-rounded rosters in baseball right now. They have a great lineup followed by a consistent pitching rotation as well. Of course, the Los Angeles Dodgers will be the team to beat. But Philadelphia has a shot to give them a run for their money. We'll get a first glimpse of Philly during Spring Training, which kicks off on February 22.