The Philadelphia Phillies were one of the best teams in MLB during the 2024 season. Yet, the Phillies were dealt an early postseason exit. How can they take the next step forward? What does this team need to do to win the World Series?

Part of it simply comes down to execution. Philadelphia's roster was impressive in 2024 but they did not get the job done in October. Returning a fairly similar roster will give the Phillies an opportunity to make a World Series run.

With that being said, Philadelphia could use some extra relief help. Adding a star closer to impact the bullpen would provide the ball club with more confidence and security in the late innings. So who should the Phillies attempt to trade for during the offseason?

Devin Williams

Williams is one of the best relievers in all of MLB. He has been tremendous over the past few years with the Milwaukee Brewers. The 30-year-old made back-to-back All-Star teams in 2022 and 2023. He was limited to only 22 outings in 2024, but he still managed to pitch to a 1.25 ERA.

Williams is going to enter free agency following the 2025 season. The Brewers are not expected to agree to a contract extension with Williams, making the star reliever a trade candidate. Williams has already been linked to a number of teams, and the Phillies have been mentioned as a possible suitor.

Trading for Williams comes with an element of risk. Yes, he has been quite consistent over the past few years. However, acquiring him will require a big trade package, and there is a chance that the team that trades for Williams will only have him for one season.

However, the risk is worth it for the championship-starving Phillies.

Why Phillies must trade for Williams

Now is the time to go all in for the Phillies. They reached the World Series in 2022 but fell short, losing to the Houston Astros. Philadelphia has not won the World Series since 2008. However, they are close to emerging as a true World Series contender.

The Phillies roster is built to compete in October.

Zack Wheeler leads the rotation. He thrives in the big moments and is among the best pitchers in the game.

Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez, Cristopher Sanchez and Taijuan Walker have all made big impacts as well. The Phillies could look to upgrade the rotation, but it provided enough production in 2024.

Philadelphia's offense is one of the team's greatest strengths. Bryce Harper and Trea Turner are MVP candidates. Alec Bohm had a breakout 2024 season. JT Realmuto is one of baseball's best catchers. Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber offer plenty of power.

When looking at the bullpen, though, fans may notice an element of uncertainty. The Phillies need to add a few more reliable hurlers. Even if they are not able to add a star like Williams, acquiring at least two strong relievers will be crucial.

However, acquiring Devin Williams could change the landscape of the National League. The Dodgers will be the favorite to repeat as champions, while the Braves, Padres and Mets are all contenders. But strengthening their bullpen via a Devin Williams trade could give the Phillies a massive advantage.