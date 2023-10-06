Two of the most exciting teams in baseball will face off in the National League Division Series. Last season's World Series runner-ups, the Philadelphia Phillies, take on the best team in baseball, the Atlanta Braves. With two of the deepest lineups in baseball, the NLDS is sure to give fans an offensive explosion full of long bombs and high-scoring games. Here is everything that you need to know about the series.

When and where is the National League Division Series?

The Atlanta Braves have home-field advantage throughout the MLB Postseason, meaning games 1 and 2, as well as 5, will be at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. Game 3 and 4 will be at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The five-game series starts on Oct. 7.

How to watch Phillies vs. Braves

The entire NLDS, including the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks series, will be broadcast on TBS. The games can be live-streamed with the TBS app.

Dates:

Game 1: Philadelphia Phillies @ Atlanta Braves, Oct. 7 at 6:07 p.m. ET

Game 2: Philadelphia Phillies @ Atlanta Braves, Oct. 9 at 6:07 p.m. ET

Game 3: Atlanta Braves @ Philadelphia Phillies, Oct. 11 – TBD

Game 4: Atlanta Braves @ Philadelphia Phillies, Oct. 12 – TBD

Game 5: Philadelphia Phillies @ Atlanta Braves, Oct. 14 – TBD

TV channel: TBS | Live stream: TBS app

Odds: Braves -184 to win the series

Phillies storylines

The Philadelphia Phillies have the makeup of a championship team. They had led the Houston Astros 2-1 in the World Series at one point last year, and they only added more talent to their roster. They dominated the Miami Marlins in the Wild Card Series, winning their games by scores of 4-1 and 7-1. Their toughest challenge yet, though, might be playing the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series.

One of those players who was brought in to give the team some extra juice was Trea Turner, who signed a massive 11-year $300 million contract with the Phillies in the offseason. The shortstop's presence has already given the team a postseason boost. He was far and away their best player in the Wild Card Series with four hits and a walk in two games. Turner's speed and contact ability give a great power-hitting team even more firepower.

Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos, and Kyle Schwarber lead the way when it comes to that power. They were three of six Phillies to have at least 20 home runs. Schwarber's 47 homers were the second most in baseball.

Braves storylines

While having six 20-plus home run hitters — one of which blasted 47 — is impressive, it doesn't match what the Atlanta Braves did in the regular season. The Braves had a historically good offense en route to baseball's best record. Seven batters hit at least 20 home runs, 10 hit at least 11 homers, and three hit at least 40 moon shots.

Matt Olson led baseball with 54 long balls, and Ronald Acuna Jr. became the first player in MLB history with 40 home runs and 70 stolen bases. The Braves don't have a single hole in their starting lineup.

The Braves pitching is solid as well. With pitching rotations shrunk down in the postseason, the Braves' solid one-two-three punch should be more than enough to make a run. Max Fried was the runner-up for the 2022 Cy Young Award, Spencer Strider led baseball in strikeouts this year, and Charlie Morton is a two-time All-Star.

The biggest concern when it comes to the Braves is they will have had five days of rest come their first playoff game. Last year, the extended rest made the high seeds rusty come Division Series time, while the Wild Card winners were locked in. The Braves have enough talent to overcome this, but this is still only the second season since the MLB permanently expanded the playoffs and changed the Wild Card format.