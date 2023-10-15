Two teams that not a lot of people expected to make it this far are playing in the National League Championship Series. The Arizona Diamondbacks are a 6-seed, while the Philadelphia Phillies are the 4-seed. They both fought their way out of the Wild Card Series, but that doesn't matter now, as they both have a chance to earn the opportunity to play in the World Series. Here is everything that you need to know on how to watch Phillies and Diamondbacks in the NLCS.

When and where is the NLCS?

Both teams played in the Wild Card Series and didn't win their divisions, but the Phillies are the higher seed and, therefore, the team with the home-field advantage against the Diamondbacks. Games 1, 2, 6, and 7 will be at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The rest of the series will be at the Diamondbacks' home venue, Chase Field in Phoenix. The first game is on Monday, Oct. 16.

How to watch Phillies vs. D-Backs

Every NLCS game will be on TBS. The playoff series can also be streamed on fuboTV.

Dates

Game 1: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Philadelphia Phillies, Oct. 16, 8:07 p.m. ET

Game 2: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Philadelphia Phillies, Oct. 17, 8:07 p.m. ET

Game 3: Philadelphia Phillies @ Arizona Diamondbacks, Oct. 19, 5:07 p.m. ET

Game 4: Philadelphia Phillies @ Arizona Diamondbacks, Oct. 20, 8:07 p.m. ET

Game 5: Philadelphia Phillies @ Arizona Diamondbacks, Oct. 21, 8:07 p.m. ET (if necessary)

Game 6: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Philadelphia Phillies, Oct. 23, 5:07 p.m. ET (if necessary)

Game 7: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Philadelphia Phillies, Oct. 24, 8:07 p.m. ET (if necessary)

Odds: Phillies -178 to win the series

Phillies storylines

The Philadelphia Phillies may not have won the NL East, but they definitely run the division. For the second year in a row, the Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. Philadelphia is a team that elevates their game in the postseason, and that is on full display again in these MLB playoffs.

The team is full of superstar batters with big-time power, and that was clear in the NLDS. Trea Turner, Nick Castellanos, Brandon Marsh, and Bryce Harper all hit above .400 last round. All of these players are known to take it up a notch in the biggest moments, but it is most evident with Harper. Harper has the ninth-best OPS in MLB postseason history.

Philadelphia also continued to mash home runs in the NLDS. Harper hit three long bombs while Castellanos had four homers en route to 11 home runs by the team in four games. Castellanos became the first player ever with multiple home runs in back-to-back playoff games.

This was without home run production by Kyle Schwarber, the second-best home run hitter in the regular season and a player who is sure to pick it up in the NLCS. Turner balances out the lineup as an elite contact hitter. He leads the playoffs with 12 hits so far.

While the offense is what leads the team to playoff series wins, the defense and pitching are pretty good, too. J.T. Realmuto has the fastest pop time in baseball and is an elite defensive backstop. He works with a pitching staff that includes Aaron Nola and Zach Wheeler, two pitchers who have been All-Stars in recent seasons.

Diamondbacks storylines

The Phillies' hitting prowess may make them the favorites, but the Diamondbacks can't be underestimated. The Diamondbacks might have come into the postseason with the worst record of any playoff team, but they are a young and exciting team that is breaking out in front of our eyes.

It all starts with Corbin Carroll, a rookie phenom who has taken the league by storm. Perhaps the fastest player in the league, he became the first rookie with 25 home runs and 50 stolen bases in their first season.

Carroll led a unit that was second in baseball with 166 stolen bases at an 86% success rate. While Realmuto is a good defensive catcher with an elite pop time, his throwout rate was only 19% this year. When the Diamondbacks get on base, look for them to be aggressive on the base paths. The Phillies hit so many home runs that this will be necessary for Arizona to stay in games.

Arizona also has a pitching staff that can perhaps slow down the Phillies. Zac Gallen is one of the best pitchers in baseball and made his first All-Star appearance this season. Gallen threw 210 innings in the regular season, the second-most in the majors. Merrill Kelly is also a top-end pitcher. He had an ERA of 3.29 in the regular season and has yet to allow a run in the postseason.

This is only the third time the Diamondbacks have reached the NLCS and the first time since 2007. The Phillies advanced past this round and made the World Series last year. Arizona is the underdogs, but they are also hot right now. They swept both of their previous playoff opponents and will look to carry that momentum into the NLCS.