The Philadelphia Phillies own the Atlanta Braves. For the second straight year in a row, they knocked out their division rivals in the Divisional Series to make it to the Championship Series. While it wasn't a sweep like last season, a 3-1 win where Philly was firmly in control for most of the series is still a damn good accomplishment.

Of course, the Phillies' locker room was hyped up after the win. Another dominant win against their division rivals warrants a large celebration. During the party, Phillies backup catcher Garrett Stubs had an NSFW message for the Braves… as well as another division rival of theirs, per Jared Carrabis.

“Fuck the Bravos, and whoever the fuck we play next, and always the Mets!”

"Fuck the Bravos, and whoever the fuck we play next, and always the Mets!" The Phillies clubhouse celebration is mayhem. pic.twitter.com/0reqT0hndg — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) October 13, 2023

The Braves were considered as the best team in baseball before the postseason, and for good reason. With their high-powered offense and a deadly one-two pitching duo, they were supposed to be the favorites to win. However, the Phillies had other plans for their divisional round series.

The Phillies set the tone with a massive Game 1 drubbing of the Braves to start the series. It took a Herculean effort and some heroics from their fielders to even the series in Game 2. Against the boisterous Philadelphia crowd, though, Atlanta stood no chance. The Phillies nullified whatever attack Atlanta had for them.

Now, we get yet another unlikely NLCS matchup featuring the Phillies. Once again, they face an NL West team in the Arizona Diamondbacks. Can they sustain this hot winning streak they find themselves in?