Nobody in baseball history had ever hit multiple home runs in back-to-back postseason games before Nick Castellanos did it in Games 3 and 4 of the NLDS. The Philadelphia Phillies right fielder slugged four homers across two games to help lift the Phillies past the mighty Atlanta Braves in the MLB playoffs once again.

After the second one in Game 4 Thursday night, Castellanos gave a curtain call to the Philadelphia crowd. Shortly after, while the Braves changed pitchers, the two-time All-Star was shown on the video board at Citizens Bank Park. He gave another salute to the fans.

“That’s why you’re here,” Bryce Harper said to him, via Matt Gelb. “That’s why I wanted you here — because of those moments right there.”

There have been a ton of “those moments” for the Phillies this October and last. They're a team that rises to the occasion with relative ease. They're a different team in the postseason than they are in the regular season.

If the MLB handed out MVPs for the Division Series, Castellanos would be the most likely recipient from this series. He went 7-for-15 with four home runs, two walks and only one strikeout in 17 plate appearances. Harper and Trea Turner weren’t far behind, but it's hard to argue against a guy who etched his name into the MLB history books.

Nick Castellanos was born to play in Philadelphia. After a rusty first season with the Phillies in 2022, he was an All-Stat this year and is a sparkplug for a team destined to get back to the World Series. He's soaking it all in during another memorable postseason run for the Phillies.

“There’s not really a lot of words that are going to be able to capture that feeling,” Castellanos said. “But it’s special.”