We're ready for another prediction and pick for Saturday's MLB slate as we turn towards this matchup between streaking teams in the National League East. The Philadelphia Phillies (48-39) will take on the Miami Marlins (51-39) for an important game in their final series before the All-Star break. Check out our MLB odds series for our Phillies-Marlins prediction and pick.

The Philadelphia Phillies are currently third in the NL East and trail the leading Atlanta Braves by 11 games. They've had high expectations to return to their form from a season ago, but they've seen bouts of struggle while playing in this competitive division. They've won nine of their last 11 games and are looking to pick up their fifth-straight win tonight. Ranger Suarez (LHP) will be their likely starter.

The Miami Marlins are currently second in the NL East and trail the Braves by 9.5 games. They're one of the MLB's most pleasant surprises this season and have been the hottest team in baseball on numerous occasions. If they can continue their play and string together some wins after the break, they could contend for an NL Wild Card spot. Braxton Garrett (LHP) will be their starter in this one.

Here are the Phillies-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Marlins Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: +100

Miami Marlins: -118

Over (7.5): -115

Under (7.5): -105

How To Watch Phillies vs. Marlins

TV: Bally Sports Florida

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET/ 1:10 p.m. PT

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies have been on a tear lately and are finally looking like the team that made it to the World Series last year. After a rocky start to the season, they've been able to get back on track with the return of Bryce Harper to their lineup. Their pitching has been better through this point of the season and their key hitters are starting to dial-in for the second half coming up. They're 10-3 in their last 13 games and would love to pick up another win on the Marlins and close the gap between them in the standings.

Ranger Suarez (2-3) will starts with a 3.67 ERA thru 56.1 innings of work. While his record doesn't quite show for it, Suarez has done a great job of keeping the Phillies in low-scoring games. He's given up just five homers on the season and can see a ton of success if he's forcing the ground ball. He'll be backed by a confident lineup as the Phillies have now won a record 13-straight games on the road. Look for them to continue pressing their luck in this one.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The Marlins' lineup has finally caught up to their sensational pitching staff and they've been reaping the benefits all season. To close the first half of the season, they've been streaky and have dropped a few positions in the divisional race. After winning five-straight and sweeping the Red Sox, they dropped three-straight and were swept by the Braves. They answered with three consecutive wins, but have now dropped two in-a-row leading up to this game. They've need to steal at least one game this series to avoid letting the Phillies get too close on their heels in the standings.

Braxton Garrett (4-2) will start with a 3.61 ERA thru 87.1 innings pitched. He's seen a lot of work this season and has been stellar with the strikeout notching 98 on the season thus far. He's got a 5.27 ERA at home, so he'll want to keep his control and not allow too many HR balls to this Phillies lineup. The Marlins have been a phenomenal home team this year at 28-18 and will have the slight advantage on the betting odds.

Final Phillies-Marlins Prediction & Pick

The Marlins will have the edge on the mound here and are listed as the betting favorites to get back with a win at home. The Phillies, however, are having a tremendous run to close the first half of the season and will be looking for their 14th-straight road win. For the prediction, let's take the Phillies to continue streaking into the All-Star break.

Final Phillies-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Phillies (+100)