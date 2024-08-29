There is just about one month until every NBA team will have their players back for the start of training camp. The offseason is basically over, and despite there being several notable names remaining as free agents, NBA front offices have basically concluded their plans for free agency. Then again, the Boston Celtics just signed Lonnie Walker IV to a training camp deal, so perhaps there is still hope for others to earn another opportunity.

The main problem is that the NBA is too populated with talented players right now, which makes free agency a decision-making process for many teams. Players like Tristan Thompson, Dennis Smith Jr., and Jae Crowder have proven that they belong in the league, but there simply isn't enough room for them anymore. If anything, this further proves that it is time for the NBA to expand.

Nonetheless, there are several other key names that remain unsigned right ahead of September. Isaac Okoro, who was the best restricted free agent entering the offseason, remains unsigned by the Cleveland Cavaliers. No other team has even tried to negotiate a deal in free agency with Okoro.

Markelle Fultz, Landry Shamet, Marcus Morris Sr. and Markieff Morris also remain unsigned this offseason. Will Okoro, Fultz, and the rest of this group end up with new contracts ahead of training camp?

Here are the best landing spots for those players that remain in NBA free agency late into the offseason.

Isaac Okoro – Cleveland Cavaliers

At this point, Okoro retiring to the Cavs seems like a given. No teams around the league have the ability to agree to an offer sheet with Okoro anymore because every team except the Detroit Pistons has used their cap space. Still, he is the best free agent remaining.

Cleveland did make a one-year, $11.8 million qualifying offer to Okoro, and that is likely the best deal that he is going to see. Then again, ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently stated that the Cavs made a multi-year offer to the former first-round pick.

In a total of 69 games last season in Cleveland, Okoro averaged 9.4 points and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the floor and 39.1 percent from three-point range. Unless the Cavs can replace the 23-year-old with someone better in a late-offseason trade, it is hard to imagine that he won't be in Cleveland during the 2024-25 NBA season.

Markelle Fultz – Cleveland Cavaliers

Fultz has spent the last five seasons with the Orlando Magic, averaging 11.6 points and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the floor. While the former No. 1 overall pick never lived up to the lofty expectations set on him, Fultz is still a really solid point guard who would be a steal for any team at this juncture since he is still a free agent and can be a great backup.

Due to his two-way style of play, Fultz would be a sneaky-good addition for the Cavaliers ahead of training camp because of the lack of depth this team has behind Darius Garland, who hasn't played in more than 69 games in any season of his career. The bottom line is that Garland will miss games during the 2024-25 season, and the Cavs' backcourt is thin right now.

Other than Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland's only other options at point guard are Craig Porter Jr. and Ty Jerome. If the Cavs can get him for a minimum contract, Fultz would be a fantastic backup option for this team, especially since his specialty is creating scoring opportunities for others off the dribble.

Marcus & Markieff Morris – Dallas Mavericks

Even before free agency began, it was expected that Markieff Morris would be remaining with the Dallas Mavericks. As for Marcus Morris Sr., there was talk that the Cavs were interested in bringing him back. Here we are on the verge of entering September, and neither Morris brother has a contract.

Without a doubt, it is clear that these two want to play with one another to finish their respective careers. Could they get the chance to in Dallas?

Well, the Mavericks currently have 15 players under contract after adding the likes of Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall, and other free agents. AJ Lawson is the only player on Dallas' roster that currently has a non-guaranteed contract. It is possible that the Mavs could waive Lawson in order to retain Markieff Morris, but the idea of adding his brother Marcus as well is complicated.

Still, Dallas would be the best destination for the Morris brothers not only because of the chance to compete for a title, but because they have always been known as ideal scoring options off the bench. Every team needs experience, and the Morris' bring that.

Landry Shamet – Memphis Grizzlies

Obviously, injuries destroyed the Memphis Grizzlies' season last year. Without Ja Morant, Marcus Smart, Desmond Bane, and others, the Grizzlies were hopeless.

As this team prepares for the 2024-25 season, the one word that best describes Memphis is: redemption.

The Grizzlies are seeking redemption, as is Landry Shamet, who has always been given a short leash everywhere he has been despite solid shooting numbers. Shamet isn't a great defender, but he has shot 38.4 percent from three-point range for his career.

If there is one area that the Grizzlies do need to improve in with their core healthy, it is perimeter shooting. Luke Kennard and Bane are this team's only consistent threats from deep, which is why Shamet would be useful to have on the end of the bench. After all, if injuries add up yet again, having Shamet could wind up being a blessing in disguise for the Grizzlies.