Pinky Cole latest book “I Hope You Fail: Ten Hater Statements Holding You Back from Getting Everything You Want” was released on October 10th and she's kicked off a mini HBCU tour, appearing at her alma mater Clark Atlanta University and Savannah State University for their respective homecomings.

The HBCU grad and renowned restaurateur stopped by Savannah State for a book signing on Monday. She then returned to her alma mater to speak on a panel alongside the 35th Miss Clark Atlanta University Shekinah Burden on Tuesday. The appearance was noteworthy, as Pinky served on the Royal Court including holding the position of Miss Clark Atlanta University. The book itself was inspired by her 2022 commencement address at Clark Atlanta where she made headlines for gifting all of the graduates with free LLCs. The theme of her address was “I Hope You Fail”. Cole says it took her three months to write the book.

“I was talking about the fact my father did 22 years in prison, I had a restaurant that caught on fire, and I lost everything, went flat broke. My wages got garnished. I was in the midst of a bad relationship. And I said, you know what? I want these college students to understand that life is going to happen for you, but you have to learn how to navigate what it means and what the purpose was and how you can just rise above things,” she said in a quote obtained by local Savannah affiliate WJCL.

Cole's book is available now on Amazon and other physical and online book retailers.