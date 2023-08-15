Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole is opening a Slutty Vegan location on the campus of Spelman College. Cole announced the news in a video on Instagram on August 7 as she was dropping off her oldest child for move-in at the Atlanta-based HBCU.

“It's Move-in day and guess who else is moving in,” Cole said in her Instagram Reels post before showcasing the inside of how the Spelman College-based location.

The move is significant for both Cole and the Atlanta University Center (AUC). Cole is a 2009 graduate of Clark Atlanta University with a degree in Mass Communications. Cole launched Slutty Vegan in August 2018 and the Spelman restaurant is her 13th location. Slutty Vegan also has a location on the campus of Georgia Tech in the John Lewis Student Center which was opened in February. Georgia Tech was the first college location for Slutty Vegan.

We’re so excited to grow with another location in our home city,” said Cole in a statement per Alejandra Tolley of VegOut “This restaurant will sluttify campus with all the favorites and a menu ideal for a college student!”

The opening of the location for Slutty Vegan on Georgia Tech's campus came from growing demands from students for more vegan and vegetarian food options.

“They all asked for more vegan and vegetarian food on campus… so we invited Slutty Vegan to come to our tasting. [This] didn’t mean they were going to win it or be selected,” Georgia Tech Dining Director Ryan Greene Green said in an interview with Technique.

The opening date has yet to be announced but students from Morehouse, Spelman, Clark Atlanta, and Morris Brown are definitely excited.