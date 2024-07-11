Piper is an A-Rank Physical character available from the launch of Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ). This member of the Sons of Calydon can show you a thing or two about driving. In this guide, we will talk about Piper's kit, her skills, talents, and ascension materials in ZZZ.

Piper Kit In ZZZ

Piper is available in ZZZ as a standard Agent. Players can get more copies of him during her rate-ups, or through the Standard Banner.

Piper Background

Piper is an A-Rank Physical Anomaly character. Anomaly characters specialize in building up the enemy's Attribute Anomaly debuff, which will deal extra damage once it fills up.

Piper Ascension Materials

Piper will require the following materials to be fully promoted:

Basic Anomaly Certification Seal x4

Advanced Anomaly Certification Seal x32

Controller Certification Seal x30

Dennies x800,000

Piper Skill Materials

Each of Piper's Skills require the following materials to reach max level:

Basic Physical Chip x10

Advanced Physical Chip x30

Specialized Physical Chip x100

Hamster Cage Pass x1

Dennies x1,000,000

Additionally, here are the materials needed for the Core Skills:

Higher Dimensional Data – Crimson Awe x60

Finale Dance Shoes x9

Dennies x405,000

Piper Skills

Basic Attack – Load Up and Roll Out: Unleashes up to 5 slashes, dealing Physical DMG.

Dodge – Handbrake Drift: Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Dash Attack – Pedal to the Metal: Slashes enemies in front, dealing Physical DMG.

Dodge Counter – Power Drift: Unleash a downward smash attack in front, dealing Physical DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Special Attack – Tire Spin: Press Special Attack to activate. Piper spins and launches a sweeping slash around her, dealing Physical DMG.

Hold Special Attack to extend the skill duration, unleashing increasingly powerful spinning slashes and increasing the charge level of the skill, up to 2 times.

If the skill is used after the first 3 hits of a Basic Attack, Dash Attack, or Dodge Counter, the increased charged level will quickly activate Special Attack: Tire Spin.

During the skill activation, Anti-Interrupt level increases, and DMG taken is reduced by 40%.

Special Attack – One Trillion Tons: While Special Attack: Tire Spin is active, release Special Attack to trigger a downward smash attack based on the charge level of Special Attack: Trie Spin, dealing Physical DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

EX Special Attack – Engine Spin: With enough energy, continue holding Special Attack after Special Attack: Tire Spin reaches maximum charge level to activate.

Piper rapidly spins, unleashing powerful spinning slashes around her, dealing massive Physical DMG. This skill consumes Energy continuously for up to 3s.

During the skill activation, Anti-Interrupt level increases, and DMG taken is reduced by 40%.

EX Special Attack – Really Heavy: During EX Special Attack: Engine Spin, release Special Attack to activate:

Piper unleashes a downward smash attack, dealing massive Physical DMG.

If the duration of EX Special Attack: Engine Spin reaches its limit or Energy drops to 20, EX Special Attack: Really Heavy will automatically activate.

Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Chain Attack – Buckle Up: Unleashes a powerful downward smash at enemies ahead in a large area, dealing massive Physical DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Ultimate – Hold On Tight: Unleashes powerful slashes at enemies ahead in a large area, dealing massive Physical DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Core Passive – Power Charge: When Piper's EX Special Attack: Engine Spin or Ultimate hits an enemy, she gains 1 stack of Power, up to maximum of 20 stacks, lasting for 12. Repeated triggers reset the duration. For every stack of Power, Piper's Physical Anomaly Buildup Rate increases.

Additional Ability – Synced Acceleration: When any other character in your squad shares the same Attribute or Faction: When Piper has 20 or more stacks of Power, all squad members' DMG is increased by 18%.

Quick Assist – Broke Tap: Launches a downward smash attack at enemies in front, dealing Physical DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Defensive Assist – Emergency Brake: Parries the enemy's attack, inflicting massive Daze. This skill excels at parrying enemy attacks and reduces the consumption of Assist Points when the character is under intense attacks. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Assist Follow-Up – Overtaking Maneuver: Charge and slash enemies in front, dealing Physical DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Piper Talents

Leisure Moment: When Piper's Special Attack: Tire Spin, EX Special Attack: Engine Spin, or Ultimate hits an enemy with a spinning slash, there is a 50% chance to gain an additional stack of Power. The maximum stack limit of Power is increased to 30.

Motivation: During Special Attack: Tire Spin and EX Special Attack: Engine Spin, Piper's movement speed increases. When using Special Attack: One Trillion Tons, EX Special Attack: Really Heavy, or Ultimate to launch a downward smash that hits an enemy, the Physical DMG dealt by the move is increased by 10%. For each stack of Power, this buff is further increased by 1%.

Truck Expert: All skill levels +2

Refined Techniques: Whenever a squad member inflicts an Attribute Anomaly on an enemy, Piper recovers 20 Energy. This effect can trigger once every 30s.

Personal Hobbies: All skill levels +2

Mild Excitement: Increases the duration limit of EX Special Attack: Engine Spin by 2s and extends the duration of Power by 4s.

That's all for Piper's kit, skills, talents, and ascension materials in ZZZ. ZZZ is available on PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, and PC.

