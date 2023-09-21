The Pittsburgh Pirates are on the road to take on the Chicago Cubs in a rubber match Thursday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Pirates-Cubs prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Pirates won game two of the series, but they lost game one. However, they were able to come alive offensively in game two. They scored 13 runs on 15 hits, and they hit three home runs. That was only their second win against the Cubs in 12 games played, though. Pittsburgh has given up 21 runs in the series, though. Their pitching staff has not been any help in the series, or in any game they have played the Cubs. Pittsburgh does not have many games left, but they will be looking to end the season on a high note.

The Cubs need a win on Thursday. They have a half game lead for the third spot in the Wild Card, and they have not been playing well. Chicago has won just three of their last 10 games, and their schedule to end the season is not easy. Their last six games are on the road against the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs need a win in this game, but also in their next series against the Colorado Rockies. No matter what, their focus is on the Pirates, and a win would give them more room to breathe in the Wild Card race.

Johan Oviedo will be the starting pitcher for the Pirates. Kyle Hendricks will take the ball for the Cubs.

Here are the Pirates-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Cubs Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-150)

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+125)

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How To Watch Pirates vs. Cubs

TV: AT&T Sports Pittsburgh, Marquee Sports Network

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

Oviedo has one good and one bad start against the Cubs. It is hard to tell which Oviedo the Pirates will be getting in this one. The good news is Oviedo's good start against the Cubs came at Wrigley field. He allowed just two runs through six innings of work in that game. The Pirates did not give him any run support, but Oviedo pitched well enough to keep them in the game. If he can go another five or six strong in this game, the Pirates will cover the spread.

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

Hendricks has two starts against the Pirates this season, and they have been pretty good. In those starts, Hendricks has thrown 12 innings, allowed just eight hits, struck out six, and he has a 2.25 ERA. Hendricks will need to have another game just like those two for the Cubs to win. After a long day out of the bullpen in game two, the Cubs need Hendricks to give them a long outing, especially with the weekend series coming up. If Hendricks can go at least six strong, the Cubs will cover the spread.

Final Pirates-Cubs Prediction & Pick

This game should actually be a little closer. However, I think the Cubs bounce back after a very rough day Wednesday night. Hendricks should shut down the Pirates, and the Cubs should push across five or six runs. I am taking the Cubs to cover the spread.

Final Pirates-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Cubs -1.5 (+125), Over 8.5 (-115)