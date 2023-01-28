Bryan Reynolds made headlines in December when he requested a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pittsburgh responded by releasing a statement noting that Reynolds’ trade request “will have zero impact on our decision-making this offseason or in the future,” and the team is looking “forward to him having a great season for the Pirates.”

The start of spring training is just around the corner, and Reynolds is still a member of the Pirates organization. Pittsburgh is reportedly open to completing a trade involving the outfielder, although it aspires to haul in “at least three to four top prospects” in such a move. Multiple teams do have an interest in the one-time All-Star, including the New York Yankees.

Barring a major turn of events in the coming months, Reynolds will suit up for the Pirates come Opening Day. And even with the drama that ensued following Reynolds’ trade request, Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton is not concerned that this dilemma will emerge as an issue for the outfielder in the coming season.

“On his performance, I don’t expect it to have any impact, he’s working hard this offseason, just like he always does,” Shelton said during a recent appearance on 93.7 The Fan’s ‘The Cook & Joe Show.’ “He’s a guy that we’ve highlighted how he plays, and the conversations I have had with him – I mean I talked with him yesterday, there is no expectation that he is not going to be Bryan Reynolds and play hard and do the things that we ask him to do.

“Sometimes things happen on the business side, but we will separate that. I have nothing but the ultimate respect for him and the way he plays the game, and I think he will continue to do that.”

Shelton added that this matter is one that Reynolds will “handle” with the team.

“Bryan will handle that with his teammates and has always been a good teammate,” Shelton said. “He will handle that with his teammates, and how he plays is going to be the most important thing.”

Reynolds is currently tied with the NL Central side for three more years.