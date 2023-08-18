Most players who were selected in the MLB Draft are purely focused on adjusting to the trials of minor league baseball. From long bus rides to questionable sleep schedules, professional baseball can prove to be quite the grind. For the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 MLB Draft, Paul Skenes, life has included more than simply the typical professional baseball adjustment. Skenes has dealt with no shortage of dating rumors, with reports stating he and Olivia Dunne (known as Livvy Dunne by many) are together.

Skenes, an LSU baseball product, recently broke his silence on dating Dunne, who is a gymnast at LSU.

“It’s nice, for sure,” Paul Skenes said, via Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “It can be a pain in the butt sometimes, to be honest, in terms of actually going somewhere. If one of us went out in Baton Rouge [La.] by ourselves, there’s probably gonna be someone there asking for something — picture, autograph, whatever.”

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne relationship

In addition to being an LSU gymnast, Dunne is also extremely popular on TikTok. She's become a celebrity in just about every sense of the word, which is part of the reason why Dunne and Skenes relationship has been discussed on a consistent basis.

Skenes' popularity also increased during LSU baseball's run to the NCAA championship. The pitcher played a pivotal role in their success and the Pirates ending up drafting him first overall.

Paul Skenes further addressed the challenges of dating Dunne amid the spotlight.

“It’s nice to be able to have that conversation,” Skenes continued. “She does get it. I do wish she could come to a baseball game and just enjoy it. It does irk me. I don’t have any control over it. She really doesn’t either. I’m sure it’ll get better as I go up levels, but that’s something I want for her.”