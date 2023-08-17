With the NCAA agreeing to the Name, Image, and Likeness policy, it's safe to say that Olivia Dunne is living the dream of every student athlete. Apart from making waves in gymnastics, she is also earning a lot of money from various endorsement deals, making her the highest paid female NCAA athlete today. But while things are going well with Dunne's budding career, it seems like things are also going in the right direction in terms of her romantic life. For this piece, let's get to know more about Olivia Dunne's rumored boyfriend Paul Skenes.

Olivia Dunne's rumored boyfriend Paul Skenes

Paul Skenes was born on May 29, 2002 in Fullerton, California. Skenes studied in El Toro High School, where he suited up for the baseball team. While playing for El Toro, Skenes earned various distinctions such as all-county, all-conference, all-league, and all-state honors. Furthermore, Skenes is also a three-year letter winner, according to lsusports.net.

College Baseball with the United States Air Force Academy

After graduating from high school, Skenes would attend the United States Air Force Academy. He played for the baseball team until his sophomore year. Skenes enjoyed a productive freshman season that saw him become Collegiate Baseball National Co-Freshman of the Year. He tallied a 2.96 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 85.2 innings during his second year.

Furthermore, he also had a batting average of .314 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs, and 38 RBI. After his sophomore year, Skenes earned a string of awards including Mountain West Conference Co-Pitcher of the Year and the John Olerud Award. He was also named First Team All-American.

Transfer to LSU

After two years with the United States Air Force Academy, Skenes transferred to Louisiana State University. While playing for the Tigers, Paul Skenes further boosted his stock. In his first and final season with LSU, Skenes finished with a 1.69 ERA to go along with 209 strikeouts, which was enough to shatter the school record. But more importantly, Skenes played an instrumental role in leading the Tigers to a championship victory at the Men's College World Series in 2023.

For Skenes' efforts, he earned the Dick Howser Trophy, College World Series Most Outstanding Player, and National Pitcher of the Year Award.

Career in baseball

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After three years of college baseball, Skenes declared for the 2023 MLB Draft. The LSU standout was selected in the first round with the first overall pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Shortly after, he signed a lucrative deal with the Pirates that contained a signing bonus worth $9.2 million. As per ESPN, the $9.2 million deal is enough to become the most lucrative rookie deal in MLB history, breaking the previous record set by Spencer Torkelson back in 2020.

To hone his skills further the top pick of the 2023 MLB Draft was assigned to play for the Florida Complex League Pirates. A few days later, he was assigned to the Bradenton Marauders, the affiliate of Single-A.

In his debut with the Marauders, Skenes struck out a pair of batters in a 16-pitch scoreless inning. Furthermore, he also threw 11 pitches for strikes to help his team secure a 14-13 win at the expense of the Lakeland Flying Tigers. In fact, the National Pitcher of the Year winner was quite satisfied with his performance.

According to MLB, Skenes said after the game, “It's getting back on the mound after a month-and-a-half off. I've been throwing the whole time, but you can't replace the adrenaline and the fans and with a hitter in the box. You can't replace that in the bullpen, so sometimes you don't know exactly what you're going to get just because your body moves different. Your body moves faster when there are those factors in there. So I was really happy with my ability to command it today, especially for it being so early.”

Relationship rumors with Olivia Dunne

In the past, Dunne has revealed the qualities of her ideal partner, per firstsportz.com. Fast forward to today, it seems like Skenes has fit the bill.

Given that Dunne and Skenes both attended Louisiana State University, it won't be surprising if the two actually first met at the university, as speculated by TMZ Sports.

As of late, Dunne has been posting on social media featuring the budding baseball star. In fact, the gymnastics and social media star certainly got the attention of baseball fans when she was wearing Skenes' jersey while supporting him in his debut with the Bradenton Marauders against the Lakeland Flying Tigers. With Skenes and the Marauders coming away with the victory, it's interesting to see if Dunne's presence played a role in Skenes' Single-A debut outing.

Although neither party has responded or confirmed the dating rumors, it won't be surprising if those speculations become true. However, it's safe to say that both athletes are winning both on and off their respective sports.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Olivia Dunne's rumored boyfriend Paul Skenes.