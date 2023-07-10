The Pittsburgh Pirates got their man Sunday at the 2023 MLB Draft, using their No. 1 overall pick to select LSU Tigers product Paul Skenes. The former LSU star pitcher was confident in his abilities, but he was still left in a state of disbelief when he heard his name come out of the mouth of Seattle Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr. as this year's top pick.

Via Alden Gonzalez of ESPN:

“I was in shock when I heard,” Skenes said over video conference. “A year ago, two years ago, I never thought it was a possibility to be the first overall pick. I don't know what I was expecting going into today, but it means a lot.”

Now that the 21-year-old Paul Skenes is finally a pro, the real journey to the big leagues begins for him. It's one thing to get drafted, and it's another to convince the Pirates that he's ready for a promotion to the MLB.

Nevertheless, it was a momentous day for Skenes and his family. Skenes recorded a 12-2 record to go along with a 1.69 ERA and a 0.750 WHIP in 2023 with LSU baseball. He also led the NCAA Division I in his final season in college with 209 strikeouts to set a new record in the SEC.

The Pirates must be thrilled to get Skenes, who said that he feels he's going to be promoted to the MLB sooner than perhaps what many people think.

“I think I'm close,” the LSU baseball product said. “I don't know exactly how close, but I'm going to do everything in my power to get there as soon as possible.”