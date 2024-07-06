Pittsburgh Pirates hurler Paul Skenes is continuing to find success on the mound. The pitcher won yet another game as the Pirates powered past the New York Mets on Friday, 14-2. Skenes worked seven innings and has not lost a game yet in 10 starts as a pitcher, per USA Today.

Skenes has a 2.12 ERA in his short MLB career, with seven or more strikeouts in nine of his 10 games. That is an MLB record, per Bleacher Report.

Skenes is also setting franchise records for Pittsburgh. The former no. 1 overall MLB Draft pick tied a Pirates record with at least seven strikeouts in seven straight starts, per USA Today. The young ace has brought a lot of energy to a Pirates rotation that has struggled overall in recent years.

What Skenes is doing in the Steel City

Skenes has truly taken the National League franchise by storm this season. The young ace's story is playing out like a Hollywood movie, as he throws solid outing after solid outing. Skenes is 5-0 on the season. He has given up only 14 total runs in 10 outings with the team.

The problem Skenes has run into is getting run support. That wasn't an issue on Friday, as the Pirates went wild at the plate, hitting several home runs en route to a 14 run performance. The Bucs made mincemeat of the Mets pitching staff in one of the most powerful offensive performances of the season. Pittsburgh is now 42-45, trying desperately to reach a .500 record and get back in the NL Wild Card conversation.

The Pirates have the pitching to get back to the playoffs. Skenes and Mitch Keller make for a powerful tandem in the NL, and Aroldis Chapman has put up some strong performances in the bullpen. The Pirates need additional support from their relievers to help Skenes. Along with slow offense, some of Skenes' leads this year have been blown by the bullpen. It has caused consternation for Pirates fans, who hate to have to watch their young ace have a wasted performance. Pittsburgh management is likely looking to add a reliever before the trade deadline passes on July 30.

Skenes joined the big club this year after being taken first in the 2023 draft. He pitched in college at LSU and Air Force, putting together a stellar collegiate career. The young ace is making a case for being the Rookie of the Year in Major League Baseball, despite not being on the Opening Day roster. He joined the Pirates in mid May.

The pitcher immediately made an impact. In his first start for the team, he tossed seven strikeouts against the Chicago Cubs. He then followed that with a nearly flawless performance, striking out 11 batters in another game against the Cubs. Pirates fans knew from the very beginning that this guy was going to be special.

The Pirates and Mets meet again on Saturday. The game's first pitch is at 4:05 Eastern.