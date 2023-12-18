Andrew McCutchen is expected to sign a one-year, $5 million contract with the Pirates in another return to Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Pirates and outfielder Andrew McCutchen are expected to agree to a one-year, five million contract in free agency later in the week, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

McCutchen originally emerged as a superstar at the MLB level with the Pirates before ending up with the San Francisco Giants in 2018. He's since played for the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers before re-signing in Pittsburgh for the 2023 season. And now, McCutchen is expected to remain with the Pirates for at least one more year.

McCutchen dealt with numerous trade rumors in 2023 amid Pittsburgh's underperformance. However, he made it clear that he wanted to remain with the ball club.

The outfielder originally debuted with the Pirates in 2009. He performed well during his rookie season and it became evident that Pittsburgh had a future star on the roster.

Sure enough, McCutchen would go on to make five consecutive All-Star teams (2011-2015) with the Pirates. He also won the National League MVP award in 2013 after slashing .317/.404/.508/.911 to go along with 21 home runs and 27 stolen bases.

In addition to playing a superstar-caliber brand of baseball on the field, McCutchen was also a fan-favorite in Pittsburgh, something that remains true to this day. Even last year, with the Pirates struggling and McCutchen past his prime, the former MVP still received plenty of loud ovations from the Pittsburgh faithful.

Pirates fans will surely be excited to see Andrew McCutchen return in 2024. It will be interesting to see if the team can begin to play competitive baseball following a lengthy rebuild.