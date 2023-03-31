Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates continue to work away on negotiating a contract extension, but talks are hung up on an opt-out clause, The Athletic’s Rob Biertempfel reported on Friday.

Biertempfel asserts that neither side has broken off talks, meaning the deal is still possible in the coming days. Reynolds is the face of the franchise in Pittsburgh and the team is hoping to complete and announce a long-term deal before the team’s Apr. 7 home opener against the Chicago White Sox.

Both 28-year-old Reynolds and general manager Ben Cherington refused to comment on the status of contract talks after the team’s Opening Day, 5-4 win against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.

“The sides found common ground over the past few days on the financial terms for a multi-year deal, agreeing on a package of about $106 million, according to a major-league source,” Biertempfel wrote on Friday.

“Reynolds is willing to back-load the money, which would give the Pirates some financial flexibility over the next few years. A no-trade clause is not on the table for either side. In exchange for giving up ground on the money end, Reynolds’ camp wants the ability to opt out of the contract. The Pirates have traditionally been opposed to that type of clause, which is why there was no agreement before the soft deadline of Opening Day.”

Reynolds is reportedly looking for around the $134 million mark over eight years. It’s been quite a saga over the last year, with Reynolds requesting a trade in December and the team staying optimistic that they could get a deal done.

“We love Bryan Reynolds and we would like to have him here for a long time,” Cherington said during Spring Training. “We’ve been able to find agreement with one player since I’ve been here. We want to do that again with players and keep doing it, so that door will remain open.”

It looks like there might be a light at the end of the tunnel for a long-term deal between Reynolds and the Pirates, and the two sides continue to work away.