Bailey Falter will take the mound for the Pirates in game two of their series with the Cardinals on Tuesday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Pirates-Cardinals prediction and pick.

Pirates-Cardinals Projected Starters

Bailey Falter vs. Lance Lynn

Bailey Falter (8-7) with a 4.20 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP

Last Start: Bailey Falter earned the win Wednesday over Miami, allowing two hits and three walks over 7.1 scoreless innings. He struck out five.

2024 Road Splits: Bailey Falter hasn't been as sharp on the road where he is 3-4 with a 4.73 ERA and 1.31 WHIP.

Lance Lynn (6-4) with a 3.96 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP

Last Start: Lance Lynn allowed one run on five hits and a walk while striking out seven over five innings in a no-decision versus the Reds on Wednesday.

2024 Home Splits: Lance Lynn has been much better at home than on the road where he is 5-0 with a 3.30 ERA and 1.15 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Cardinals Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: +110

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 8 (-102)

Under: 8 (-120)

How to Watch Pirates vs. Cardinals

Time: 7:45 PM ET/4:45 PM PT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Midwest, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

Bailey Falter and the Pittsburgh Pirates have a strong chance of defeating Lance Lynn and the St. Louis Cardinals on the road this Tuesday.

Bailey Falter has been showing signs of improvement lately, with his most recent outing being particularly impressive. Against the Marlins, Falter struck out five batters over 7 1/3 innings while allowing no earned runs. This performance demonstrates his ability to handle tough lineups and suggests he's hitting his stride at the right time.

On the other side, Lance Lynn has been inconsistent this season. While he recently notched his 2,000th career strikeout, his overall numbers have been less than stellar. In his last start, Lynn managed only five innings, allowing four hits and three walks. His tendency to give up walks could prove costly against a patient Pirates lineup.

The Pirates come into this game with significant momentum, having won seven of their last eight games. This hot streak has boosted team morale and confidence, which could be crucial in a road game against a division rival. Pittsburgh's offense has been clicking lately, with players like Jack Suwinski contributing multiple hits in recent games. If they can get to Lynn early and force the Cardinals to dip into their bullpen, the Pirates will have a significant advantage.

The Pirates' bullpen has been solid, while the Cardinals have shown some vulnerability in late innings. If Falter can keep the game close through six innings, Pittsburgh's relievers should be able to lock down the win. While the Cardinals have home-field advantage, the combination of Falter's recent form, Lynn's inconsistency, and the Pirates' overall momentum make Pittsburgh the likely victor in Tuesday's matchup. Expect a close game that the Pirates should ultimately win.

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Lance Lynn and the St. Louis Cardinals have a strong chance of defeating Bailey Falter and the Pittsburgh Pirates at home on Tuesday.

Lance Lynn, a seasoned veteran, has consistently performed well at Busch Stadium throughout his career. His 3.30 ERA at home last season demonstrates his comfort level pitching in St. Louis. Lynn's recent outing against the Reds showcased his ability to navigate tough situations, striking out seven over five innings.

The Cardinals' lineup, led by Paul Goldschmidt, has the potential to break out against Falter. Goldschmidt's clutch hitting, as evidenced by his recent game-winning double, could be the difference-maker in a tight contest. While Bailey Falter has shown flashes of potential, his 4.20 ERA and 1.21 WHIP this season indicate vulnerability. The Cardinals' experienced hitters should be able to capitalize on his inconsistency.

The Cardinals' bullpen, anchored by Ryan Helsley (44 saves in 48 tries), gives them a significant edge in late-game situations. This could be crucial if the game remains close into the later innings. With the Cardinals still in the playoff hunt, every game is critical. The team's recent victory over the Reds, coupled with Lynn's return from injury, should provide a motivational boost.

Expect Lynn to utilize his diverse pitch repertoire, including his effective four-seam fastball, to keep the Pirates' hitters off-balance. The Cardinals' offense should provide enough run support against Falter, while the bullpen secures the win in the later innings. The combination of Lynn's home-field advantage, the Cardinals' offensive potential, and their superior bullpen makes them the likely victors in Tuesday's matchup against the Pirates.

Final Pirates-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Expect a closely contested battle in this intriguing matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals. Lance Lynn's experience and home-field advantage will be pitted against Bailey Falter's recent improvements. The Cardinals' offensive firepower, led by Paul Goldschmidt, could be the deciding factor against the Pirates' pitching. However, Pittsburgh's recent momentum and improved hitting shouldn't be underestimated. The game will likely come down to bullpen performance and late-inning heroics. They have a slight edge given the Cardinals' playoff aspirations and strong home record which will help secure the win on Tuesday night.

Final Pirates-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: St. Louis Cardinals ML (-130), Under 8 (-120)