Jake Woodford will take the mound for the Pirates in game three of their series with the Cardinals on Wednesday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Pirates-Cardinals prediction and pick.

Pirates-Cardinals Projected Starters

Jake Woodford vs. Sonny Gray

Jake Woodford (0-6) with a 8.01 ERA and a 1.62 WHIP

Last Start: Jake Woodford will promote Woodford from Triple-A Indianapolis to start Wednesday’s game against the Cardinals.

2024 Road Splits: Jake Woodford has been better on the road in limited action despite the 0-1 record with 0.82 ERA and 0.45 WHIP.

Sonny Gray (13-9) with a 3.75 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP

Last Start: Sonny Gray earned the win Thursday over the Reds, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out nine.

2024 Home Splits: Sonny Gray has been dominant at home with a 9-5 record and 2.56 ERA and 0.95 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Cardinals Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +172

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -205

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How to Watch Pirates vs. Cardinals

Time: 7:45 PM ET/4:45 PM PT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Midwest, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jake Woodford and the Pittsburgh Pirates are poised to secure a crucial victory against Sonny Gray and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Wednesday night. Despite the Cardinals’ home-field advantage, several factors point to a Pirates upset.

Woodford, a former Cardinal, has intimate knowledge of St. Louis’ lineup and ballpark, giving him a strategic edge. His familiarity with the hitters’ tendencies and the stadium’s nuances could prove invaluable. Additionally, Woodford has shown flashes of brilliance this season, and facing his former team could provide extra motivation to deliver a standout performance.

The Pirates’ offense, led by the dynamic duo of Ke’Bryan Hayes and Bryan Reynolds, presents a formidable challenge for Gray. Hayes’ Gold Glove-caliber defense at third base will be crucial in shutting down the Cardinals’ offensive threats, while Reynolds’ consistent bat could be the difference-maker at the plate.

While Gray has been solid this season, his recent performances have been inconsistent. In his last five starts, he’s posted a 4.32 ERA, showing signs of vulnerability. The Pirates’ hitters should be able to capitalize on any mistakes he makes, especially with the motivation of playing spoiler in a divisional matchup.

Pittsburgh’s recent success against St. Louis, including taking two out of three in their last series, gives them a psychological edge. The Pirates’ young core has been playing with renewed energy and confidence, which could carry them through in high-pressure situations.

With the Pirates looking to build momentum for next season and the Cardinals potentially showing signs of fatigue in a disappointing year, expect Woodford and the Bucs to come out swinging and secure a crucial road victory over the Cardinals.

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Sonny Gray and the St. Louis Cardinals are poised to secure a crucial victory against Jake Woodford and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium on Wednesday night.

Gray has been in stellar form this season, boasting a remarkable 2.66 ERA in home starts. His ability to limit hard contact and induce weak ground balls will be key against a Pirates lineup that has struggled offensively. Gray’s devastating sweeper, which has been particularly effective this year, should keep Pittsburgh’s hitters off-balance throughout the game.

The Cardinals’ offense, led by the dynamic duo of Nolan Gorman and Brendan Donovan, presents a formidable challenge for Woodford. Gorman’s power surge and Donovan’s situational hitting have been crucial for St. Louis this season and should provide ample run support for Gray.

While Woodford, a former Cardinal, may have some familiarity with Busch Stadium, Gray’s experience and recent success at home give him a significant edge. Gray’s ability to work deep into games and the Cardinals’ strong bullpen should ensure a complete team performance.

St. Louis has shown resilience and the ability to perform in high-pressure situations, as evidenced by their recent sweep of the Giants. This momentum, combined with the home-field advantage and Gray’s dominance at Busch Stadium, makes the Cardinals heavy favorites.

With playoff implications on the line and Gray’s Cy Young-caliber performances this season, expect the Cardinals to come out swinging and secure a convincing victory over the Pirates, further solidifying their position in the postseason race.

Final Pirates-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

In this matchup between the Cardinals and Pirates, expect Sonny Gray to continue his dominant form at Busch Stadium. His stellar home ERA and devastating sweeper should keep the Pirates’ lineup in check. Jake Woodford may have some initial success against his former team, but the Cardinals’ offense, led by Nolan Gorman and Brendan Donovan, will likely break through as the game progresses. The Cardinals’ superior bullpen and home-field advantage will also play crucial roles. While the Pirates may put up a fight early, Gray’s experience and the Cardinals’ offensive firepower should lead to a victory for St. Louis, further boosting their playoff aspirations.

Final Pirates-Padres Prediction & Pick: St. Louis Cardinals ML (-205), Over 8 (-105)