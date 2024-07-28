It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Pirates-Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Pirates-Diamondbacks.

Here they come. The Arizona Diamondbacks are making their move. They were stuck in the muck in the first two months of the 2024 MLB season, but they have definitely gotten unstuck. The Diamondbacks felt the weight of defending their National League championship, and they took the best punch thrown by every opponent. They were a marked team, and they sagged under the pressure. Arizona was 39-43 through its first 82 games, on pace to finish with fewer than 80 wins this season. The Diamondbacks were under .500 at the end of June and needed to do something to shake things up.

Their response has been clear and decisive. Arizona is 16-7 in its last 23 games. The Diamondbacks have made July their turnaround month and have climbed to 55-50, right behind the Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, and San Diego Padres in an evenly-bunched race for the National League's three wild card playoff positions. Powering this surge has been Ketel Marte, the All-Star who has simply been destroying baseballs. Marte has been locked in at the plate for most of the year and has been the D-Backs' most consistent thumper in the lineup. He homered on Saturday and helped the D-Backs score nine runs in a victory which clinched a series win. The Diamondbacks now go for a sweep on Sunday. If they can do it, they would deal the Pirates a significant blow and might convince the Pirates not to be buyers at the MLB trade deadline.

Pittsburgh has the high-end pitching, but the batting order still has holes. Bucs fans want to see the front office make a move, but people in the industry remain rightly skeptical that the penny-pinching Pirates will be willing to pull the trigger on a major trade for a high-impact bat.

Pirates-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

Mitch Keller vs. Yilber Diaz

Mitch Keller (10-5) has a 3.34 ERA. Paul Skenes is a Cy Young candidate. Jared Jones has been a very impressive rookie. The Pirates' youthful pitchers are a sign of hope for the organization in future seasons. However, don't forget about Keller, the veteran who has turned in a strong season in Pittsburgh. Keller established himself as a top pitcher in recent years, so this season has been extremely impressive because he is a known quantity throughout the majors and is still getting hitters out. That's the mark of a big dog, a professional who knows his craft and is able to establish a certain level of staying power at the highest level of competition. The Bucs' rotation is aligned that the back end of the rotation had to pick up the first two starts this weekend in Phoenix, but Keller gives Pittsburgh a high-end starter to avoid the sweep and bring the Bucs back into the National League wild card chase.

Last Start: Monday, July 22 versus the St Louis Cardinals: 7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 3 K

2024 Road Splits: 10 starts, 55 2/3 IP, 61 H, 28 R, 6 HR, 16 BB, 50 K

Yilber Diaz (1-1) has a 5.40 ERA. He has been very good at home, but that encompasses just two starts. He has made three starts this season, which comprises the entirety of his career. Let's see what he does in a game with obvious postseason implications.

Last Start: Monday, July 22 versus the Kansas City Royals: 3 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 0 K

2024 Home Splits: 2 starts, 12 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 3 BB, 7 K

Here are the Pirates-Diamondbacks MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Diamondbacks Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -120

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: +102

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Pirates vs Diamondbacks

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET/1:10 p.m. PT

TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh (Pirates) / MLB (Diamondbacks) / MLB Extra Innings

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

Pittsburgh did not have the advantage in the first two pitching matchups of this series. In this game on Sunday, it's completely different. Keller versus Diaz is a mismatch.

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The D-Backs are mashing the ball. Their once-dormant offense is now electric the way it was for much of last season. Yilber Diaz is good at home. Arizona can handle the Pirates' mediocre bats and cover.

Final Pirates-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Arizona won Friday and Saturday with pitching advantages. In this game, Pittsburgh has the pitching advantage. Take the Bucs.

Final Pirates-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Pirates -1.5