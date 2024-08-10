ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Pittsburgh Pirates will conclude their three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at Dodgers Stadium. Come with us to Chavez Ravine as we share our MLB odds series and make a Pirates-Dodgers prediction and pick.

Pirates-Dodgers Projected Starters

Bailey Falter vs. Tyler Glasnow

Bailey Falter (5-7) with a 3.87 ERA

Last Start: Glasnow went two innings in his last inning, allowing no earned runs on two hits before leaving the game due to an extended rain delay.

2024 Road Splits: Falter is 3-4 with a 4.06 ERA over 10 starts on the road.

Tyler Glasnow (9-6) with a 3.54 ERA

Last Start: Glasnow was solid in his last outing, going six innings, allowing three earned runs, five hits, and striking out nine in a win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

2024 Home Splits: Glasnow is 7-4 with a 3.74 ERA over 12 starts at Dodgers Stadium.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Dodgers Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (+106)

Moneyline: +235

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-128)

Moneyline: -290

Over: 8 (-122)

Under: 8 (+100)

How to Watch Pirates vs. Dodgers

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

TV: SportsNet LA and SportsNet Pittsburgh

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Pirates entered the weekend 4 1/2 games out of the final wildcard spot in the National League. Despite technically being in the playoff race, they have not made any forward progress at all over last few weeks. In fact, they have made backward progress, going 3-7 over 10 games heading into Saturday. Their offense mustered five runs on Friday, but their pitching failed them. They need more from both.

Bryan De La Cruz was the prized addition at the trade deadline. However, he has struggled, going 0 for 3 on Friday and striking out twice, and entered Saturday on an ugly 2 for 17 stretch. Bryan Reynolds remains the heart of the team and even went 1 for 5 on Friday with two runs. But he also struck out twice, and that is something he must improve. Rowdy Tellez is not hitting as many home runs as he has in past seasons. Coming into Saturday, he had not hit one since July 24.

Falter has gotten to the seventh inning just once over eight games. Unfortunately, he has faltered (pun intended) to get the job done and is not having good and consistent outings. But when Falter finishes this outing, he will turn it over to the fourth-worst bullpen in baseball. Neither David Bednar nor Aroldis Chapman are getting the job done for the Pirates, as both have had issues closing out games. But Chapman is still throwing over 100 MPH, as he did against Manny Machado in the past week.

The Pirates will cover the spread if De La Cruz and Reynolds can both have productive days at the plate. Then, they need Falter to avoid faltering on the mound and avoid making mistakes over the heart of the plate, especially against the best hitter in baseball.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers continue to punish opponents and are driving the baseball across all planes. Overall, they have somehow endured, even with Mookie Betts missing some time with a fractured hand. Betts is back and available to play anywhere on the field. Ultimately, you will see him at shortstop or in the outfield. Shohei Ohtani remains a star and probably the best in the game. Unsurprisingly, he continued to shine on Friday, going 1 for 4 with a two-run home run. Freddie Freeman and Teoscar Hernandez remain deadly at the plate. Significantly, Freeman went 2 for 3 on Friday while blasting a home run and a double, while Hernandez went 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run.

Glasnow has been solid lately, with three quality starts in four outings and five in seven outings. Therefore, expect more of the same from him as he attempts to continue his mastery of opposing hitters. When Glasnow finishes, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is ninth in baseball in team ERA. Evan Phillips, Daniel Hudson, and Alex Vesia share closer duties, but neither really takes control of the job.

The Dodgers will cover the spread if Betts, Ohtani, Freeman, and Hernandez continue to batter the baseball. Then, they need another great performance from Glasnow.

Final Pirates-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Pirates are the best team in baseball at covering the run line, while the Dodgers came into Saturday at just 56-60 against the run line overall. However, the Dodgers covered the spread on Friday after beating the Pirates 9-5. Even with the betting loss, the Pirates are still 35-22 against the run line on the road, while the Dodgers are just 27-30 against the run line at Chavez Ravine. Still, it's tough to ignore the disparities between the pitchers. Dodgers will cover the spread at home to finish this series.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Pirates-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-128)