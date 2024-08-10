Mathew Bowyer, a Southern California bookmaker, has admitted to operating an illegal gambling business, handling thousands of sports bets placed by former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani.

Bowyer, 49, pleaded guilty in federal court in Santa Ana on Friday to charges of operating an illegal gambling business. He also admitted to money laundering and filing a false tax return. Bowyer is set to be sentenced on February 7.

Matt Bowyer's illegal gambling business

Federal prosecutors allege that Bowyer operated an illegal gambling business for at least five years, covering Southern California and Las Vegas. He is accused of taking bets from over 700 individuals, including Ohtani’s former interpreter Mizuhara.

Mizuhara admitted to bank and tax fraud after embezzling nearly $17 million from Shohei Ohtani's bank account. Ohtani, who previously played for the Los Angeles Angels, joined the Los Angeles Dodgers last offseason.

Federal investigators report that Mizuhara placed approximately 19,000 bets between September 2021 and January 2024. Despite winning over $142 million, which he deposited into his own account, he lost around $183 million, resulting in a net loss of nearly $41 million. Mizuhara is set to be sentenced in October.

Investigators found no evidence that Mizuhara had placed any bets on baseball. Prosecutors also confirmed that there was no indication Ohtani was involved in or aware of Mizuhara's gambling activities. Ohtani, who has cooperated with the investigation, is regarded as a victim in this case.

Ippei Mizuhara and Matt Bowyer's correspondence across the years

Court filings reveal that Mizuhara and Bowyer had frequent communication, ranging from friendly exchanges—such as Bowyer’s “Merry Christmas” message in December 2022—to threats when Mizuhara missed debt payments.

At one point, Bowyer even threatened to contact Ohtani, referred to as “Victim A” in the documents, when he couldn’t reach Mizuhara.

“I was running an illegal gambling operation, laundering money through other people's bank accounts,” Bowyer confessed to the judge.

Diane Bass, Bowyer's lawyer, noted that her client had no direct dealings with Ohtani. She expects that, according to federal sentencing guidelines, Bowyer might face a sentence between 30 and 37 months.

However, prosecutors have stated that the maximum possible prison term for his offenses could be 18 years.

“Mr. Bowyer is very relieved to finally be able to accept responsibility for his conduct,” said Bass via Associated Press.

“He is looking forward to receiving his sentence so that he can put this chapter behind him and he and his family can get on with their lives,” she continued.

Unnamed clients

Federal prosecutors revealed that among Bowyer's other clients were a professional baseball player from a Southern California team and a former minor league player. Their identities were not disclosed in court documents.

Recently, MLB imposed a lifetime ban on San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano in June, marking the first time in a century an active player was banned for life due to gambling. Additionally, four other players were suspended for betting on baseball, though their bets were legal.

MLB’s gambling policy forbids players and team employees from betting on baseball, even if done legally, and also prohibits betting on other sports with illegal or offshore bookmakers. The penalties for violations are decided by the commissioner’s office.