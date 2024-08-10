ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Pirates-Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Pirates-Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have seen their lead in the National League West dwindle to 2.5 games over the San Diego Padres and three over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers have clearly been a less imposing team without Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, and various injured starting pitchers. They have Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman, but they have paid a real price for the seemingly endless succession of injuries to their starting rotation, which has begun to take an accumulated toll on the bullpen and create a number of blown leads which have turned into damaging losses. Then add the games which might have turned in a different direction if Mookie or Muncy were available to play. What might have been an eight-game lead in the NL West is instead a very small advantage, with the Padres and the Arizona Diamondbacks breathing down LA's back in a National League West chase which could be a tight and thrilling three-horse race entering September.

The Dodgers whacked the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, but the Padres — down a run in the ninth — rallied to beat the Marlins. The D-Backs beat the Phillies and Zack Wheeler by a run. San Diego and Arizona aren't going away. The Dodgers will need to special things — such as beating Paul Skenes of the Pirates — if they want to win another division title.

Pirates-Dodgers Projected Starters

Paul Skenes vs. River Ryan

Paul Skenes (6-1) has a 1.99 ERA. He has exceeded the hype. Paul Skenes, if he can maintain a two-run ERA for the rest of the season, will have a shot at the National League Cy Young Award as a rookie. The main reason he isn't the clear-cut frontrunner is that he didn't join the Bucs until May. If he had a two-run ERA based on a full season of starts going back to the beginning of April, there is no question he would be the favorite. As is, joining the MLB season a month and a half in creates real uncertainty about whether he should be picked for the award ahead of Zack Wheeler or Chris Sale.

Skenes can significantly boost his Cy Young case if he can shut down Ohtani, Freeman, and the rest of the Dodgers on the road.

Last Start: Sunday, August 4 versus the Arizona Diamondbacks: 5 1/3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 HR, 3 BB, 4 K

2024 Road Splits: 6 starts, 37 1/3 IP, 19 H, 5 R, 2 HR, 8 BB, 54 K

River Ryan (1-0) has a 1.72 ERA. He has given the Dodgers a real lift. He hasn't made a ton of starts, but what we have seen from Ryan has been very solid. The Dodgers will take five innings pitched and one run allowed every night Ryan takes the mound. Let's see if he can continue to replicate that standard.

Last Start: Sunday, August 4 versus the Oakland Athletics: 4 2/3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 3 BB, 4 K

2024 Home Splits: 1 start, 5 1/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 3 BB, 2 K

Here are the Pirates-Dodgers MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Dodgers Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -112

Los Angeles Dodgers: +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline: -104

Over: 7.5 (-105)

Under: 7.5 (-115)

How to Watch Pirates vs Dodgers

Time: 9:10 p.m. ET/6:10 p.m. PT

TV: Root SportsNet Pittsburgh (Pirates) / SportsNet LA (Dodgers) / MLB Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

Paul Skenes versus River Ryan. Choose your fighter. We know what the right choice is.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers got to Mitch Keller, a very good pitcher, on Friday. They can get to Skenes. Moreover, River Ryan can contain the Bucs' hitters, and the Dodgers — knowing they have a real dogfight on their hands in the NL West — are going to play with great urgency against an inferior opponent.

Final Pirates-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

This is a pass. The Dodgers are a much better team, but Skenes is the better pitcher. Just stay away.

Final Pirates-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Pirates moneyline