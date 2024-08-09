ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Bailey Ober heads to the mound for the Minnesota Twins as they face the Cleveland Guardians in game one of a doubleheader. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Twins prediction and pick.

Guardians-Twins Projected Starters

Undecided vs. Bailey Ober

Undecided (0-0) with a 0.00 ERA …

Last Start:

2024 Road Splits:

Bailey Ober (11-5) with a 3.69 ERA and a .98 WHIP

Last Start: Ober went seven innings last time out, giving up two hits, two walks, and a home run. Two runs were scored as Ober took the win over the White Sox.

2024 Home Splits: Ober is 6-1 at home this year in nine starts. He has a 3.10 ERA at home this year with a .208 opponent batting average.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Twins Odds

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: +120

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians scored 12th in the majors in runs while sitting 17th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging. Jose Ramirez leads the way. He is hitting .282 this year with a .335 on-base percentage. Ramirez has 30 home runs this year, plus 96 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 25 bases and scored 85 times. Josh Naylor is also having a stellar year. He is hitting .246 on the year with a .326 on-base percentage. He has 25 home runs, 82 RBIS, and 65 runs scored. Steven Kwan has been one of the most consistent bats in the lineup. He is hitting .332 this year with a .390 on-base percentage. He has 11 home runs, 32 RBIS, and has scored 65 times on the year.

Jose Ramirez has also been hot as the dish as of late. He is hitting .185 in the last week. Ramirez has three home runs, nine RBIS, five stolen bases, and eight runs scored in the last week. He also has struck out just twice. Josh Naylor is also hot. He is hitting .308 in the last week with a .400 on-base percentage. Naylor has two home runs and eight RBIs in the last week while scoring seven times. Steven Kwan is also hitting well. He is hitting .333 in the last week with a .448 on-base percentage. He has two RBIS, three stolen bases, and seven runs scored. The Guardian are hitting .259 in the last week with nine home runs and 39 runs scored.

Current members of the Guardians have 56 at-bats against Bailey Ober. They are hitting .250 against Ober's lifetime. Jose Ramirez has the most experience, going five for 13 with two doubles and a home run. Further, he has a walk and three RBIs against Ober. Josh Naylor is also three for nine with a double and an RBI against Ober.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Twins are eighth in the majors in runs scored while sitting tenth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging. Ryan Jeffers has led the way this year. He is hitting .226 on the year with a .308 on-base percentage. Jeffers has 16 home runs and 52 RBVIs while scoring 40 times. Meanwhile, Carlos Santana has been solid this year as well. He is hitting .244 on the year with a .329 on-base percentage. He has 14 home runs and 48 RBIs while scoring 40 times this year. Carlos Correra has also been solid this year. He is hitting .308 on the year with a .377 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs and 47 RBIs while scoring 40 times this year.

Royce Lewis has been solid in the last week. He is hitting .294 in nthe last week with three home runs and ten RBIs. Further, he has scored five times this year. Also having a solid week is Willi Castor. Castor is hitting .240 in the last week with a home run and seven RBIs. He has scored four times in the last week. Scoring runs is something Trevor Larnach has been doing. He is hitting .286 in the last week with a .412 on-base percentage. Larnach has just one RBI, but he has scored five times in nthe last week. Overall, the Twins are hitting .247 in the last week with nine home runs and 37 runs scored.

Final Guardians-Twins Prediction & Pick

The two offensive units have been very similar in the last week. Thye are also similar for the entire year. The difference in this one is going to come down to pitching. Bailey Ober has been solid this year and has been great at home this year. That will continue in this one, as Ober slows down the Guardian's offense in a win.

Final Guardians-Twins Prediction & Pick: Twins ML (-142)