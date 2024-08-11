The Houston Astros are in a dogfight for the American League West. As the team attempts to claw its way back into the playoffs for the eighth straight season, most eyes are on star outfielder Kyle Tucker’s uncertain return from injury.

Astros’ relief pitcher Kendall Graveman has received less attention after undergoing offseason surgery. However, Graveman took a big step toward his eventual return to baseball when he threw off a mound today, per Chronicle Astros on X. It was the first time he’s been able to throw from a mound since his surgery in January.

Graveman needed the procedure to repair a tear in his right shoulder labrum. Unfortunately, the surgery was expected to cost him the entire 2024 season, according to Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle.

While the pitcher hasn’t ruled out a possible return this year, he did acknowledge it is unlikely he’ll be back this season. Pitching from the mound is an exciting first step but Graveman would need at least a month of bullpen sessions and live batting practice before being cleared for a rehab assignment. Ultimately, there probably just isn’t enough time remaining in the season for Graveman to clear all the necessary hurdles.

Astros’ Kendall Graveman on the road to recovery

The loss of Graveman raised questions about the Astros bullpen entering 2024. However, Houston’s relievers have had a fairly strong season. The Astros signed Josh Hader to a five year, $95 million deal one week after Graveman’s surgery. The five-time All-Star has pitched well as the Astros’ closer with a 3.75 ERA, a 0.993 WHIP, 13.8 K/9 and 24 saves.

Bryan Abreu and Tayler Scott have also had solid campaigns for Houston helping the bullpen rank top 10 in ERA, holds, strikeout percentage and WPA. The Astros didn’t prioritize upgrading the team’s relief pitching at the trade deadline, focusing instead on landing starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi in a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Graveman is in the final year of the three-year, $24 million deal he signed with the Chicago White Sox prior to the 2022 season. The White Sox dealt Graveman to the Astros at last year’s trade deadline. He made 23 appearances for Houston in 2023, producing a 2.42 ERA, a 1.522 WHIP and 24 strikeouts in 22.1 innings.

Graveman is making $8 million this season and will enter free agency at the end of the year. It’s possible he’s already thrown his last pitch for the Astros. Of course Houston could re-sign the 33-year-old veteran.

The Astros entered play on Saturday tied for first place in the AL West with the Seattle Mariners. Houston is 10-9 since returning from the All-Star break and, despite winning a series against the Mariners in July, the team hasn’t been able to sustain a lead in the division