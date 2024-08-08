ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The gold medal is on the line as Brazil faces the USA. It is time to continue our 2024 Olympics Women's Soccer odds series with a Brazil-USA prediction and pick.

Brazil started the Olympics with a win over Nigeria. They took a 1-0 victory in that game. They would then face Japan but fall 2-1 before facing Spain. In the game with Spain, they would struggle to score, and fall 2-0. That would place them third in the group, but due to their goal differential and having a win, they would be one of the two third-place teams to move on to the knockout round. There, they would face France. After over 80 minutes of scoreless soccer, Gabi Protilho scored in the 82nd minute, giving them a lead they would hold on to. Then against Spain in the semifinals, they jumped out to a 3-0 lead, with the help of a Spanish own goal, then held on to a 4-2 lead to move on.

The USWNT got to this point after sweeping through the group stage. They would dominate group play, winning all three games by a combined 9-2. That would include a 4-1 win over Germany in the group stage. In the quarter-finals, it was scoreless with Japan through the first 90 minutes. In stoppage time of the first 15 minutes of extra time, Trinity Rodman found space and put it in the back of the net. Japan would not be able to answer, and the USA advanced. The United States was great at getting shots on goal, but it was scoreless through the first 90 minutes. They would score in the 95th minute of extra time, and then Alyssa Naeher made a great save to keep the lead and advance.

Here are the 2024 Olympics Women's soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympics Odds: Brazil-USA Odds

Wagers below cover Extra Time/Penalties if required

Brazil to Win the Gold: +172

USA to Win the Gold: -205

Wagers below are graded on the result after 90 minutes plus stoppage time

Brazil 3-Way ML: +320

USA 3-Way ML: -105

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 goals: +135

Under 2.5 goals: -186

How to Watch Brazil vs. USA

Time: 11:00 AM ET/ 8:00 AM PT

TV: USA Network

Stream: (Click Here for Free Trial)

Why Brazil Will Win

Brazil has struggled to score so far in these games overall. Gabi Portilho has had the most opportunities. She has two goals on ten shots, with four on target so far in the games. Making her third start of the game, Protilho scored in the semi-finals and also added her first assist of the Olympics Gabi Nunes has made three starts but played in all five matches. Nunes has seven shots with three on the net in the games, averaging 3.06 shots per 90 minutes of gameplay. She also has a goal but has not created a lot of chances for other players.

He also has a goal in these games. She has three shots with two of them hitting the target and one goal. She has now made two starts and is expected to start again against the United States. Creating opportunities has been the job of Marta. Marta has just one assist so far in the game. Still, she has created the most shooting opportunities and has the most progressive passes plus carries of the midfielders and forwards for Brazil. Marta also has three shots in the games with two on the target but did not find a shot against Spain.

Lorena is expected to be in goal again Lorena has 24 saves so far in the games on 27 true shots on target. Still, six goals have been scored against her, with own goals and penalty kicks accounting for the other goals.

Why the USA Will Win

This USWNT squad has been dominant and has been led by the combination of Trinity Rodman and Mallory Swanson. Rodman has not only created multiple chances, averaging over two per game but also scored three times in four games. Further, she was credited with an assist in the group stage. Rodman has been great at getting shots on target. So far in these games, she has taken 18 shots, with eight of them finding the target. Swanson has also scored three times this tournament. She has also had two assists, including on the game-winning goal against Germany. The forward duo has continually created chances for each other, and taken plenty of shots. Swanson has 14 shots in the games, with five finding the target.

The forward duo is made an attacking trio with the addition of Sophia Smith Smith has been the biggest volume shooter in these games. She has shot 25 times so far in the games, with 11 finding the target. Smith also has three goals and has also added two assists so far. Smith has scored all three of her goals against Germany over the two games, including the game-winning goal in the semifinals. Further, she is creating nearly three shots per game this tournament, while leading the midfield and forwards in progressive passes. Also creating chances in the midfield is Lindsey Horan. She has two assists so far in the games. Horan has not been a major shooter, with just ten shots so far, with four on target. Still, her passing and defense have been exceptional.

Alyssa Naeher has been great in goal so far in the tournament. She has seen 19 shots on target, allowing just two goals and coming away with 17 saves. Naeher also has three clean sheets in the Olympics so far. She stopped all seven shots she faced against Germany.

Final Brazil-USA Prediction & Pick

Brazil pulled a massive upset to get to this point. It all started with my own goal though. From there, Spain pressed and Brazil was able to attack through that press. That will not happen in this game. Expect the USA squad to be able to find the back of the net early and take the win.

Final Brazil-USA Prediction & Pick: USA 3-Way ML (-105)