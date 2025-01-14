After an elongated tank, the Detroit Pistons lucked out by drafting Cade Cunningham first overall in 2021. Now, the Oklahoma State alum has taken them out of the darkness.

Cunningham is the first fourth-year player to average 24.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 9.4 assists per game since Hall-of-Fame guard Oscar Robertson, via StatMuse. For context, Robertson's fourth year was the 1963-64 season, when he averaged 31.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 11 assists for the Cincinnati Royals, now the Sacramento Kings.

Cunningham's career year has already lifted the Pistons (21-19) to a better record than they've had the previous two seasons and four of the last five. After finishing 41-41 and making the playoffs in 2018-19, Detroit produced two consecutive 20-win campaigns, followed by 23, 17, and 14-win years.

Cunningham's latest outing was a 36-point domination of the New York Knicks (26-15) at Madison Square Garden in the Pistons' 124-119 win on Monday. The 23-year-old was content after the game, via FanDuel Sports Network Detroit.

“I love my team, man. I love my team,” Cunningham said. “This is what we set out to do, we came here and did it. What else can you ask for?”

Detroit can't ask for much more than it's gotten from its new star, as he's making a strong case to be the team's first All-Star since Blake Griffin in 2018-19. Additionally, the Pistons' core is finally developing into a playoff contender, as young players like Jaden Ivey (17.6 PPG) and Jalen Duren (9.5 PPG, 9.4 RPG) give hope for the future. At the same time, veterans like Malik Beasley (16.5) PPG are stepping up.

Cunningham's supporting cast has also made him an elite facilitator. The 6-foot-6, 220-pounder is third in the league in assists and is averaging almost two more dimes per game than he did last year. He's also ranked 11th in points thus far.

Detroit isn't a championship contender yet, but Cunningham is slowly leading the success-starved franchise to glory.