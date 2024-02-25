The Orlando Magic have been a much improved team this season and that's largely due to the continued development of star forward Paolo Banchero. The Detroit Pistons, meanwhile have been on the wrong side of history having set the record for most consecutive losses in a season. The Pistons woes continued on Saturday against the Magic as they lost a heartbreaker following Paolo Banchero's game-winner. But a closer look reveals that the shot probably shouldn't have counted.
When looking at the footage, it appears as if Paolo Banchero traveled before knocking down the game-winner. He shuffles his feet backwards a bit while picking up his dribble before taking the shot. It was not called despite two of the referees being right within view. The missed call sparked a cry from fans on social media.
It definitely appeared to be a travel by Banchero, but the call was missed and the Magic will walk away with another game in the win column. With the win against the Pistons, the Magic will improve to 32-25 and they sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings, clear of the play-in.
In order to keep their hold on the sixth seed, the Magic will need Banchero to continue to play as he has. He's been averaging 22.8 points per game, 6.8 rebound, 5.2 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 45.9 percent shooting from the field, 36.7 percent shooting from the three point line and 70.4 percent shooting from the free throw line.