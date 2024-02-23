We've got another NBA betting prediction and pick to bring you as we turn our coverage towards the Eastern Conference for the next game. The Orlando Magic (31-25) will take on the Detroit Pistons (8-47) as the Magic look for a 3-0 series lead. Check out our NBA odds series for our Magic-Pistons prediction and pick.
The Orlando Magic are currently first in the Southeast Division and they're holding onto the seven-seed in the Eastern Conference. They're 7-3 over their last 10 games and continue their current road trip following a big 116-109 win over the second-place Cleveland Cavaliers. They're looking to stay undefeated against the Pistons this year.
The Detroit Pistons are last in their division and last overall in the Eastern Conference. They're just 4-11 over their last 15 games and they're coming into this one riding a four-game losing skid. Both of their games against Orlando have been decided by double-digits this season, so they're hoping to put forth a more competitive effort ahead of this one.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Magic-Pistons Odds
Orlando Magic: -7 (-110)
Moneyline: -290
Detroit Pistons: +7 (-110)
Moneyline: +235
Over: 227 (-110)
Under: 227 (-110)
How to Watch Magic vs. Pistons
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT
TV: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Detroit, NBA League Pass
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Magic have been balling and staying consistent around the All-Star break and they're desperately holding onto a playoff spot as we enter the second part of the season. It was great to see Paolo Banchero get his recognition at All-Star weekend and he's going to be the deciding factor in how far this Orlando team can go. Franz Wagner has also seen a massive improvement in his game this year and if he follows his current trajectory, the Magic could be set for years to come with a young and exciting lineup.
The Magic last faced the Piston three weeks ago and beat them handily 111-99. Franz Wagner got all the looks with 38 points on 17/25 shooting and marked an incredibly efficient night from everywhere on the floor. With Markelle Fultz and Jalen Suggs both listed as ‘day-to-day' ahead of this game, they'll have to rely on their frontcourt to get the job done and find scoring in the paint. The Pistons have struggled all year against fundamental teams in half-court situations, so expect the Magic to have the upper hand throughout this one.
Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Pistons have had to play their last six games on the road, to which they posted a 2-4 record. Losing four in a row, they'll head home and try to overcome this deficit as home underdogs. They've gone just 4-23 when playing at home this year and they've managed to go 12-14 ATS. Overall, they're not awful against the spread at 26-28, but they've fallen into lengthy losing streaks and haven't been able to dig their way out. Isaiah Stewart is still suspended and they've been missing key pieces of their young team throughout the whole year. It'll take a big effort for them to get this upset.
The Pistons do, however, have a young core of players they can be proud of highlighted by Cade Cunningham, Marcus Sasser, and Ausar Thompson. Thompson has shown glimpses of defensive greatness and will undoubtedly become a problem once his offense comes around. Cade Cunningham is the lifeblood of this team, but he needs a veteran presence around him to help this squad grow and develop. With how young their entire team is, this season has been much about learning on the job for the Pistons.
Final Magic-Pistons Prediction & Pick
The Orlando Magic are coming into this game 4-1 in their last five, while the Pistons have dropped four straight heading in. The Magic beat Detroit on two occasions, both by double-digits and will be looking to continue that trend here.
The Magic have been one of the better-covering teams in the league this year at 37-19 ATS overall. While the Pistons are covering right below 50%, the Magic are the pick here given the betting odds. They match up well through every position and while their backcourt is seeing some injuries, they're a much deeper team with a few years of experience on the Pistons.
For our prediction, we're going to ride with the Orlando Magic. No matter the spread, it's not smart to back to the Pistons at any point and the Magic have shown their ability to cover the spread this year. Given their current streaks, let's ride the Orlando Magic to cover the spread on the road.
Final Magic-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic -7 (-110)