LAS VEGAS, NV — The Detroit Pistons landed the fifth overall pick in an absolutely stacked 2023 NBA Draft, and it netted them Ausar Thompson of Overtime Elite. Thompson was selected immediately after his brother, Amen, was taken fourth overall by the Houston Rockets.

Ausar Thompson took Summer League by storm, displaying his two-way athleticism and being the only player in picked in the top six to play at least four games. In those four appearances, Thompson averaged 13.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game on 46.5 percent shooting from the field.

His rebounding, his defense, and his versatility impressed many throughout NBA circles, but was not at all a surprise for those who watched him previously.

“He has some gifts that you can not teach,” Summer League coach Jarrett Jack told ClutchPoints. “He has some defensive instincts that I very rarely see. But [we want him to learn] just when to use them. Sometimes, when you’re so, so good at something, which he is, you can go in that bag too much. When you’re playing against the higher level guys that he’s gonna see in the fall, that might get you in trouble sometimes.”

Amen and Ausar Thompson became the first Overtime Elite players in history to be drafted to the NBA when they went back-to-back. They'll join San Antonio Spurs forward Dominick Barlow, who last year became the first Overtime Elite player to make an NBA roster.

What used to be the traditional route of playing college basketball before entering the draft is no more. Of the top five NBA Draft picks, Brandon Miller is the only one who played collegiately before being drafted. The Thompson twins became the first to do so through Overtime Elite despite the countless risks having never seen it be done before.

“I went to a super academic high school,” Ausar Thompson told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview. “My dream was never to be like a lawyer or anything like that. I’ve always wanted to play basketball. When I was going into my senior year of high school and after they offered us, I had a meeting with Coach [Kevin] Ollie and they told us the vision and all the people they had were coming from the highest level like the NBA. I felt like they could grow my game IQ-wise, defense-wise. I think that’s why I’ve come here a little more ready and prepared.”

People will say, ‘it's just Summer League,' but by all accounts, Ausar Thompson very much looked ready for the big leagues. In his first three games, Thompson accumulated eight steals and seven blocks. He then notched an 18-point, 14-rebound double-double in his final game, showcasing his multidimensional game.

“He is…” Jarrett Jack added before pausing, shaking his head, and thinking about the words he wanted to use to describe Thompson. “Just, unbelievable.”

“He is one of the more active players I’ve ever seen in my life and for it to be such a short window. When you just watch him, he just grabs your attention. And just makes countless winning plays, play after play, offensively, defensively. If you need something, whether it’s a rebound, a steal, or a big-time play, he’s able to manufacture it some way, some how. He’s done a tremendous job.”

“[I dunked] on my boy too… I had to [stare him down]. Had to. He’s aggressive out there.” Ausar Thompson on his putback dunk over former Overtime Elite forward Dominick Barlow 😅 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/iyBTxCGdZY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 15, 2023

Thompson was a +14 in four games, leading his Pistons to a 3-1 record while playing 29.2 minutes per game.

One thing he noted he'll have to adjust to on the NBA level is his off-ball movement and activity.

“A big change I’ve had to make is learning how to play when the ball isn’t in my hands every play,” Thompson explained to ClutchPoints. “Last year, me and Amen had the ball like every single play. It’s an adjustment learning how to play when I don’t have the ball every play.

“But on the defensive side, I would say the three-second rule, you can’t rely on help, you've got to get back to your man, so sometimes I forget. I’m like, ‘why weren’t you there?’ And then I’m like ‘ahh, sh*t, my bad, he can’t even be there.’ So I would say those two things.”

Playing off the ball is going to be especially key now that he's teammates with guards Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Monte Morris, and Killian Hayes. Not to mention other mouths on the roster that have to be fed like Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Marvin Bagley, and James Wiseman.

The Detroit Pistons finished with a 17-65 record last year, but they're getting a fully healthy Cunningham back, a new coach in Monty Williams, and adding Ausar Thompson into the mix as well. All of a sudden, there's a lot of potential in Detroit.

“I definitely think about [playing with the NBA guys in the fall]. I think I fit in with the fact that I can rebound and we can run. I mean we’re all so fast. Even the bigs are fast, so we’ll get out there and run. We don’t really have to try to play in the half-court, maybe as little as possible. Obviously, we have to be prepared to play in the half court, but just being able to switch so much. I feel like our team is so switchable too, even the bigs. I know I keep saying that, but our bigs are just so mobile and they want to run, so I'm excited.”

Is Thompson a top five pick if he goes the college route? What about the G League route? Maybe. Maybe not. But he and Amen put their trust behind Kevin Ollie and the Overtime Elite coaching staff. Now, it's paying dividends.

“I just have faith. I had faith that they would find the players that help elevate me, coaches that could elevate me. There’s gonna be some sleepers coming out of that league. Although they may be in other leagues now. People are gonna realize and wake up soon enough.”

And what are Ausar Thompson's plans for when the NBA season is finally here?

“Just go out there and play. Be me. Don’t be tentative, don’t try to please other people. Just make mistakes aggressively. That’s what I’ve been trying to do.”