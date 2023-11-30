Detroit Pistons star Bojan Bogdanovic is reportedly on the verge of returning from injury ahead of Thursday's game vs. the Knicks

Detroit Pistons star Bojan Bogdanovic is reportedly close to returning from his calf injury, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Pistons will play the New York Knicks Thursday. There is a chance that Bogdanovic will return for Thursday night's game. If not, it appears that he will likely return Saturday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers barring a setback.

The Pistons are hopeful that the 34-year-old will return soon. He played a pivotal role for Detroit in 2022-23 and had previously emerged as a star-caliber player with the Utah Jazz.

Bogdanovic has not ever been an All-Star. Still, he's someone who can score a decent amount of points while helping out all over the floor.

In 2022-23, he averaged 21.6 points per game on 48.8 percent field goal and 41.1 percent three-point shooting. Bogdanovic added 3.8 rebounds per contest.

The Pistons currently hold an abysmal 2-16 record. Detroit is not close to competing and Bogdanovic has been mentioned in trade rumors. There are no guarantees he will be traded though.

It will likely come down to how well he performs following his return from injury. Potential suitors will closely monitor his performance over the next few weeks as they prepare to make trade deadline acquisitions.

For now, Bogdanovic and the Pistons will focus on Thursday night's game. His status is still up in the air for the contest, but Bogdanovic is on the verge of returning.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Bogdanovic's injury status and the Pistons as they are made available.