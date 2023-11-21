The Pistons recently gave an update on the injury status of Monte Morris and Bojan Bogdanovic, both of which have not played this season.

The Detroit Pistons currently own a 2-13 record, the worst mark in the NBA to this point in the season. Losers of nine straight games, nothing has gone right for the Pistons so far this year.

Starting center Jalen Duren has been in and out of the lineup due to ongoing ankle problems and the Pistons have been without two key veterans in Monte Morris and Bojan Bogdanovic. In fact, neither player has actually played this season due to their respective injuries. Morris has been dealing with a right quad strain since the preseason and Bogdanovic has had a right calf strain.

On Tuesday, the Pistons provided some medical updates on the two veterans and it appears as if Detroit could be getting some reinforcements sooner than later.

Bogdanovic has been cleared to return to full contact in practice, meaning that he could make his season debut in the coming weeks. Morris' update is not as optimistic, though, as according to NBA insider Marc Stein, the 28-year-old guard will be re-evaluated in 6-to-8 weeks after undergoing a PRP injection for his quad injury.

Morris came to the Pistons during the offseason in a trade with the Washington Wizards. In a total of 62 games last season, 61 of which he started in, Morris averaged 10.3 points and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 38.2 percent from three-point range. His stable presence in the backcourt would really benefit the Pistons' slumping offense.

Bogdanovic has been with the Pistons since the start of the 2022-23 season and he was the team's scoring leader a season ago, averaging 21.6 points per game while shooting 41.1 percent from three-point range. In wake of Bogdanovic's absence, the Pistons have been thin on the wing with Ausar Thompson and Isaiah Livers doing their best to fill the void left behind by the veteran forward.

Former top overall pick Cade Cunningham could really benefit from both Morris and Bogdanovic returning from injury, as Cunningham has been one of the only consistent sources of scoring for the Pistons this season.

The team will provide further updates on the status of their two veterans at a later time, but it does appear as if Bogdanovic is in the final stages of his rehab.