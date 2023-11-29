Bojan Bogdanovic is a top target, but the value he brings to the Pistons could see him remain on the team past the trade deadline.

The Detroit Pistons are having a rough 2023-24 NBA season. The Pistons have a record of 2-15 and sit in last place in the Eastern Conference Standings. Naturally, the Motor City is looking for a way to improve its team. Bojan Bogdanovic could a be piece the Pistons are willing to trade, but Detroit's record may not accurately signal Bogdanovic's departure.

Bojan Bogdanovic could remain on the Pistons despite their poor performance

Similar to the 2022-23 season, Bogdanovic is a top trade target for playoff teams. Detroit passed trading the veteran forward for two first-round picks from a contending team last season, per Hoops Hype. Bogdanovic's presence is clearly valued by the Pistons organization.

Furthermore, new head coach Monty Williams is reportedly a big fan of Bogdanovic. The 34-year-old likely brings a great air of professionalism and veteran presence to the team.

In his ninth season, Bogdanovic averaged 21.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game in 59 contests. He missed the last part of the 22-23 season due to an Achilles injury. His recovery has also delayed his 23-24 debut.

Although the Pistons like Bogdanovic, his spot on the team is not guaranteed. Detroit hoped to push for a spot in the NBA Play-In or a playoff spot, but they clearly have underperformed. There are other veteran players who could be on the trade block such as Alec Burks and Monte Morris.

Detroit still has a chance to turn the season around despite their startling 14-game win streak. Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson, and co. have time to continue their development and help the Pistons win games.