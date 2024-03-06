Veteran big man Taj Gibson has reportedly agreed to a 10-day contract with the Detroit Pistons, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Gibson, 38, enjoyed some of his best seasons with the Chicago Bulls, but most recently played for the New York Knicks.
Gibson played in Chicago from 2009-10 until the 2016-17 season. He emerged as a reliable rebounder who could also score at a respectable rate in the post. Gibson has since played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, Washington Wizards, and the Knicks.
Gibson first joined New York in 2019-20 and played with with the Knicks until 2021-22. He joined the Washington Wizards for the 2022-23 season. In 2023-24, it was not clear what Gibson's NBA future had in store. He ultimately signed a 10-day contract with New York in January of 2024 after previously spending time with the team earlier in the season.
Overall, Gibson averaged just 10.3 minutes per game. He provided important veteran leadership, however. And that is something he can certainly offer the rebuilding Pistons.
Pistons will benefit from Taj Gibson signing
The Pistons have struggled throughout the 2023-24 campaign. Detroit currently holds a 9-52 record, which is tied for the worst record in the NBA with the Washington Wizards.
Adding a veteran like Gibson should help Detroit's young roster. The Pistons feature a number of players with potential, and bringing in veterans will benefit the team.
It remains to be seen how much playing time Gibson will receive. The Pistons obviously want their younger players to receive the majority of minutes. Regardless, Gibson's overall impact on this Detroit team could end up being immense.