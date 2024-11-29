Detroit Pistons star guard Cade Cunningham has missed the last three games as a result of what is being labeled as a left sacroiliac joint sprain. Although he has missed nearly a week's worth of action, Cunningham could be gearing up to make his return for Friday's pivotal NBA Cup game against the Indiana Pacers.

Cunningham, who was originally listed as doubtful to play in Indianapolis on Friday, has since seen his status upgraded to questionable. As a result of being upgraded, the 23-year-old's chances of returning from injury for this NBA Cup game against the Pacers are rising.

In a total of 17 games this season, Cunningham has averaged 23.5 points, 8.9 assists, and 7.2 rebounds for the Pistons while shooting 43.8 percent from the floor and 35.8 percent from three-point range. He currently ranks sixth in the league in total assists and is joined by Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic as the only players in the NBA averaging at least 20 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds per game.

The Pistons star has recorded four triple-doubles this season, trailing only Jokic (7) and LeBron James (6).

At this point, it is safe to say that Cunningham is well on his way to earning All-Star honors for the first time in his career. This is especially true given the success that the Pistons have found as a team through the first month of the 2024-25 season.

With an 8-12 record, Detroit has proven to be able to hang with playoff-caliber teams in the Eastern Conference. Ahead of Friday's game against the Pacers, the Pistons are just three games back from the New York Knicks, who reside in fourth place at the moment.

Aside from a win over Indiana pushing the Pistons into the East's playoff picture, it would also move this young team to 3-0 in the NBA Cup's East Group B. Should Detroit be able to defeat the Pacers, they would be tied with the Milwaukee Bucks at the top of the group, with Tuesday's NBA Cup battle against the Bucks deciding the Pistons' fate in the tournament.

Cunningham has been essential to the team's overall success, as they have gone 1-2 in their last three games without him. In order to maximize their chances of advancing in the NBA Cup and rising up the standings in the Eastern Conference, Cunningham will need to be on the court for the Pistons.

In regards to whether Cade Cunningham will be returning on Friday against the Pacers, further updates on his status will be given by the team after pregame warmups.