The Detroit Pistons engaged in an intense interconference matchup against LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday. Detroit fought hard but took a tough 123-121 loss. Star point guard Cade Cunningham led the team with another standout performance; however, he suffered an injury scare down the game's stretch that drew a notable availability change.

Cunningham took a hard fall late during the fourth quarter, and he was in visible pain after knocking down game-tying free throws that sent the contest to overtime, Omar Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reported. The Pistons later announced that Cunningham would be out for the rest of the game with a left hip ailment.

Hopefully, Cade Cunningham's injury is not serious, and he can undergo a speedy recovery. The fourth-year guard finished Thursday's game with 27 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds. Through his first 17 games, Cunningham has averaged 23.5 points, 8.9 assists, 7.2 rebounds, 0.9 blocks, and 0.9 steals.

Cunningham was just one game removed from his historical triple-double against the Chicago Bulls. He totaled 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists for his sixth triple-double of his career. In the process, they passed Isaiah Thomas for most triple-doubles in Pistons franchise history.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke highly of the talented guard despite Detroit's 122-12 loss:

“The ball is in his hands the majority of the night, but he understands the total game. He understands what his teammates need and what the team needs at the moment, and I think we’re seeing him express all of those things. He's growing from a leadership standpoint. He's continuing to study and learn those things. He held us accountable to doing the things we needed to do tonight,” Bickerstaff said after the game, per ClutchPoints' Eric Vincent.

The Pistons fell to 7-10 with their Hornets loss on Thursday, but they still retain the seventh-place spot in the Eastern Conference standings.