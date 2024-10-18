The Detroit Pistons are trying to build a winning team around Cade Cunningham. Their rebuilding efforts have yet to lead to much success, but Cunningham recently made it clear that he still appreciates playing with the Pistons.

“That was the goal when I got drafted, when I was watching the draft lottery and I saw the Pistons getting the first pick,” Cunningham said, via SiriusXM NBA Radio. “That was the goal then. You know what I'm saying? That hasn't changed for me, that's still what I want to do… I really got to experience Detroit and see what it's about… I don't think people understand that, I do. I'm thankful to be here.

“I know how much of an honor it is to play for an organization like this. So I'm trying to live up to that and I'm trying to bring something to the history and trying to bring my own era into Detroit basketball.”

The Pistons do have no shortage of history. They were among the best teams in the NBA during the late 1980's and early 1990's. Detroit has seen success since then as well. At the moment, though, the Pistons are rebuilding.

Many players will say they like the city they play in, but Cunningham proved it by signing a five-year contract extension with the Pistons. Of course the $226 million he will receive surely caught his attention, but it is clear that Cunningham isn't just opting to remain with the Pistons due to the money. Rather, he appreciates the team's legacy and wants to bring his “own era into Detroit basketball.”

Cade Cunningham's NBA career

Cunningham, 26, is preparing for his fourth season in the NBA. The former top draft pick has continued to improve, as he averaged a career-high mark in points per game during the 2023-24 season with 22.7. Cunningham added 7.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds per outing in what was an encouraging individual season.

Cunningham's future is bright. The Pistons have a tremendous player to build around. If Detroit is able to add enough talent over the next couple of years, perhaps Cunningham will receive the opportunity to lead a contending team.