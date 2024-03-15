The Detroit Pistons could be without point guard Cade Cunningham on Friday against the Miami Heat due to left knee injury management. Cunningham is listed as questionable on Detroit's injury report, via Mike Curtis of the Detroit News.
It doesn't seem that Cunningham suffered another major injury to his knee. This has been an ongoing issue for the third-year guard since before the All-Star break. Cunningham has missed time on and off as the Pistons have played cautious with the lingering matter.
Detroit allowed Cunningham to sit the entire fourth quarter during their victorious 113-104 night against the Toronto Raptors. The Pistons leaned on rookie Marcus Sasser plus combo guards Jaden Ivey and Quentin Grimes to finish out the closing possessions of the win. Head coach Monty Williams played Cunningham for about 27 minutes where he did his damage in the first three quarters.
The point guard is putting together career numbers in his third season averaging 22.5 points per game, 7.5 assists, plus career-high efficiency shooting 45.2% from the field and 36.1% from three. The Pistons' franchise player has been on a tear since All-Star weekend averaging 24.8 points, 7.7 assists, and 4.9 rebounds in the past 11 games.
Williams could rely on Sasser, Ivey, and Grimes once again when facing the Heat if Cunningham is inactive for Detroit. There could also be an increase in minutes for veteran Malachi Flynn in a reserve role.
The Pistons could also be without their best perimeter defender Ausar Thompson against Miami on Friday. Thompson has missed the last two games due to an undisclosed illness. The rookie forward was unable to finish last Saturday's loss against the Dallas Mavericks due to his sick conditions.