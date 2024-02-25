Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons can't get any respect from the officials.
After Detroit fell 112-109 to the Orlando Magic on a game-winning shot from Paolo Banchero, Pistons fans are in disbelief of Cunningham's free throw stats over the last couple of games.
Cunningham had 26 points on the night for the Pistons but didn't attempt a single free throw. That follows a 30 point outing against the Suns where, again, Cunningham wasn't rewarded with a single trip to the foul line.
The reaction on social media from Pistons fans says it all.
Mob – “Cade has scored 56 points without a single free throw, that is just insane man”
Nick – “How does Cade go back to back games with 0 FTAs? These referees are insanely terrible man.”
Sean Murphy – “In the last two games, Cade Cunningham has 56 points with zero free throws attempts.”
Ku – “Cade with zero FTs again is just crazy”
Pistons fans aren't alone in their incredulousness over the officiating on Saturday night. After the game, Detroit head coach ended his press conference by saying “13 free throws. Unbelievable” according to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic.
Cade Cunningham wasn't the only Pistons player who wasn't rewarded by the officials. Center Jalen Duren was the only starter to get free throw attempts tonight for Detroit.
The Pistons have certainly struggled this season, and Williams has taken his share of heat for how he's managed the team – despite Cunningham's greatness shining through. But Detroit, and Cunningham in particular, clearly aren't getting the respect that they deserve.