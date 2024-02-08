Pistons release Killian Hayes.

The Detroit Pistons were one of the busiest teams ahead of the NBA trade deadline. After making numerous moves the roster nearly looks completely different. However, the front office failed to find a trade partner for Killian Hayes. As a result, he is being released from the roster.

Hayes was let go shortly after the deadline passed, according to Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic. The former seventh overall pick in 2020 is now a free agent.

“Sources tell me and Shams Charania that The Pistons are waiving Killian Hayes, the No. 7 pick in 2020.”

Hayes never seemed to get the ball rolling in Detroit. He mainly served as a backup point guard after the Pistons selected Cade Cunningham first overall in 2021. On top of that, the addition of Jaden Ivey and Marcus Sasser's emergence proved there wasn't much room left on the roster for Killian Hayes. After playing three and a half season in Detroit, Hayes averaged 8.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.

There's a chance Killian Hayes finds a landing spot as a free agent. He can still serve as a backup option somewhere in the league. Additionally, his youth makes him an intriguing option, as Hayes has longevity on his side.

As for the Pistons, the franchise is going a different direction. The front office brought in a plethora of players and have set themselves up with a ton of cap space and draft picks next offseason. It'll be interesting to see how Detroit rebuilds this roster. But it might take several years before they're competitive once again. Only time will tell if these moves pay off or not.